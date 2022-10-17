Last Day Deal: 2023 AMA Supercross Season Tickets!

If you had your eye on spending a bit of time at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, you’re in luck – today’s the last day to be able to ring in for the pre-sale deals!

There will still be a few discounts beyond this, but the preferred customer ticket sales end today; after this, pricing will adjust for 10:00am EST/ET Tuesday, and then 10 a.m. in each subsequent time zone starting tomorrow.

A lineup of riders ready to show their stuff. Media sourced from Motorsport NewsWire.

16 cities in total will hold the 17 rounds, with representative scapes in California, Texas, Florida, Washington, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Colorado.

Here’s a list of the 2023 AMA Supercross Schedule, according to Motorsport Newswire:

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series schedule. Media sourced from Motorsport Newswire.

As stated above, the 2023 Supercross series will get underway in Cali’s ‘Angel Stadium’ – the location’s 32nd season opener, a record in the motocross world – and will conclude on May 13 at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, where a lucky individual will win the privilege of a set of laurels to sit on.

A Monster Energy winner! Media sourced from Motorsport NewsWire.

As for athletes, some of Supercross’s best will be in participation; from the three previous champions (Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson), as well as several contenders vieing for their first title:

Marvin Musquin (France)

Dylan Ferrandis (France)

Chase Sexton

Adam Cianciarulo

Malcolm Stewart

Justin Barcia

Aaron Plessinger

Christian Craig

Lights, camera, action! A view of a previous year’s round of the AMA Supercross Championship series. Media sourced from Motorsport Newswire.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates, hit up SupercrossLIVE.com to get your tickets, and let us know if you plan on attending!

Drop a comment below, we love hearing from you – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.