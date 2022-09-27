Triumph’s in the 2024 FIM Motocross Championship

In a new bit of business, Triumph’s decided to take a spot on the dirt track of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championships – and apparently, the spankin’ new bike range they’ve got for the occasion will be out sometime between now and their first round of whoops.

The 2021 FIM Motocross Championship. Media sourced from Racer X.

With Triumph global off-road ambassador Ricky Carmichael fully integrated into the budding MX plans, we have an in on how the new motocross range – projected to be a series of 250cc and 450cc machines – have done in testing.

Triumph in the official statement of their entry into the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Med ia sourced from RideApart.

“From the first stages of the prototypes, I was really taken back at how well the performance was, since then, being in the UK testing the newest developments, I can tell you that it has the capabilities of winning at the highest level and I personally believe the riders, from professional to amateur, across the entire range of off road models, will really like what has been developed,” Carmichael assures in a report from RideApart.

The 2021 FIM Motocross Championship. Media sourced from Wikipedia.

“What Triumph has said so far is that the two bikes prepared for competition in the MX2 class will be all-new, four-stroke, 250cc machines. After kicking things off in MX2, Triumph’s current roadmap involves a single 450cc entry into the premiere MXGP class starting in 2025,” adds the report.

The 2021 FIM Motocross Championship. Media sourced from the Daily Sabah.

In short, Triumph’s keen on biting into gold for 2024 – and we’re just as keen to get a gander at the bikes projected to leave Triumph’s lab for the occasion.

All the best on gunning for the “pinnacle of racing across an even wider range of disciplines,” Triumph!

Be sure to comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.