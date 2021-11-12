Triumph: New Special Edition Bikes for Limited Purchase

Triumph’s been on a limited-edition kick for a good minute now.

Recently it was their (admittedly snazzy) Gold Line Edition Bonnevilles…and before that, the Limited Bond Edition for Triumph’s Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

Now, our largest UK-owned motorcycle manufacturer is giving us more pretty beasties to ogle – and they’re giving us a year to get our hands on them.

The report from MCN states that the new limited editions are based on Triumph’s Rocket 3 R (and well-loved GT), the Thruxton RS, and Street Twin.

Let’s break the specs down per bike.

Triumph’s Rocket 3 R 221 and Rocket 3 GT 221

Triumph’s monster Rocket 3 performance cruiser has two special editions: The Rocket 3 R 221 roadster and Rocket 3 GT 221 tourer – both of which have been christened after the bike’s iconic 221 Nm (163 lb-ft) of torquedos.

On top of the absurd levels of yoink, both beauties will also have a lickable red paint scheme, with the numerics ‘221’ slapped on the tank’s sides and “a special graphic listing key performance data atop the fuel tank.”

The Rocket 3 R 221 roadster will be up for a very nice £21,100 ($28,321.79 USD), with the Rocket 3 GT 221 tourer going for a level-headed £21,800 ($29,259.41 USD).

Both bikes’ clocks will start in April and will only be available for a year from that date.

Triumph Street Twin EC1 Limited Edition

Now, this looks to be a fun machine.

East London’s ‘vibrant custom motorcycle scene’ (as epitomized by the Bike Shed) sports EC1 for a postcode – so naturally, in commemoration of the beautiful community, Triumph decided to nab that code and turn it into a whole scheme.

Apart from the obligatory Street Twin’s specs (the 900 cc liquid-cooled, 8-valve, parallel twin Bonneville engine produces a modest 65 horsepower and 59 lb-ft of peak torque), the report tells us that the bike flaunts a “striking matt silver, two-tone paint job, and bespoke graphics,” with the whole kit and caboodle costing a respectable £9000 ($12,079.48 USD).

The Street Twin EC1 Limited Edition’s clocks will start in March and will only be available for a year from that date.

Triumph Thruxton Ton Up Special Limited Edition

Time for the company’s top-notch café racer to take the stage.

The Thruxton RS Ton Up is utter ‘60s rocker style’, a bike scheme inspired by ‘the Ton Up Boys’ – a group of blokes with a common goal of doing ‘the ton’ (going over 100 miles per hour – not the easiest thing back in the day).

As such, the original Thruxton RS has been outfitted with “a blue/white/black livery with hand-painted coach lining and special graphics plus blacked-out wheels, engine, headlamp bowl, and rear mudguard.”

The bike will set the scales at a neat £14,050 ($18,859.67 USD) and will be available as of June, with the bike available for up to a year after the start date.

Let us know what you think of these bikes, and if you have a preference toward any (really, we just love hearing from you – be sure to say hi and drop a comment below); in the meantime, check out that motorcycle stunt in the new Bond movie that used over 8,400 gallons of Coca-Cola (Craig-approved!) – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.