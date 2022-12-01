‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022) Returns to Theatres for the Holidays

Remember that crazy action flick where Tom Cruise rode a hyperbike, keeping the Kawi legacy alive and making history in a fighter jet?

…you might not remember the machines in that order, but we certainly do – and guess what.

‘Top Gun: Maverick (2022)’ will be sliding back into theaters for the end-of-year holidays!

Tom Cruise getting a feel for the ultimate hyperbole – the Kawasaki Ninja H2. Media sourced from La Vanguardia.

The numbers that this movie has made are staggering; having broken a domestic box office record and logged over $601.9 million in just under two months, the newest addition to the Top Gun franchise is officially “the highest-grossing film for Paramount Pictures to date”(via FoxBusiness).

Tom Cruise – known by his code name ‘Maverick,’ or Pete Mitchell, riding a Kawasaki Ninja H2. Media sourced from the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Forum.

From the get-go, Top Gun’s go-to brand has been Kawasaki, featured in the original film via their iconic 1985 GPZ900R, or ‘GPZ.’

Now, ‘Top Gun: Maverick (2022)’ has added to the blockbuster moto-lineup Kawi’s 2022 Ninja H2 to take the front screen, while other Team Green additions like the 1972 Kawasaki 750 triple H2 dress the background of a scene or two.

Kawasaki’s 1985 GPZ900R, or “GPZ.’ Media sourced from Autoweek.

“Per the press release, Maverick’s trip back to multiplexes will include “select premium large formats and IMAX,” adds Screencrush.

Are you going to be one of the bike-conscious caboosees in the theater seat for this holiday’s repeat of ‘Top Gun: Maverick (2022)’?

If so, let’s make a bet on how much money they’ll be able to add to their current heap of billion…

One of the advert media launches for “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022). Media sourced from Fanart.

Stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.