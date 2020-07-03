This 1982 Honda MB5 Needs a New Home

Mecum Auction Anyone?

I’m a big fan of little bikes, and the Honda MB5 is on my list of bikes to own. There is one for sale through Mecum right now, and it looks absolutely awesome.

The Honda MB5 was only imported to the U.S. for one year, and it was a cool little motorcycle. It featured a 49cc, two-stroke, air-cooled engine with a counterbalance that made it nice and smooth. Well, smooth-ish. The engine also had an oil injector, which eliminated the need to mix gas. In my experience these oil injectors fail, so you’re better off mixing gas anyway, but the set-up made a lot of sense.

The motorcycle also came with CDI ignition, which was a bit unusual for a small beginner bike like this in 1982. The bike also had 16mm Keihin carburetor and five-speed transmission. This particular motorcycle only has 116 miles on it. It looks to be in mint condition.

It’s a part of the Al Phillips Collection that’s up for sale, which I wrote about last month. The bikes in his collection are wonderful, but this MB5 is the one that I’d go for out of the whole collection. Check it out at Mecum.