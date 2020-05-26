Mecum Auction Offering a 25 Bike Collection

Mecum Indy 200 Auction
At the Mecum Indy auction, there will be a collection of 25 motorcycles up for sale. Al Phillips of Chicago will offer his long-time collection at the auction house for its Indianapolis sale on July 12, 2020. If you can’t find something out of this collection that you want to bid on then you’ll never find a bike you could love.
It will be interesting to see how well-attended the auction is with the COVID-19 situation still causing issues. The state of Indiana is now reopening many of the businesses, but it’s a process that will take several weeks. By the time the July 12 auction rolls around, the state should be fully open, but it depends on if and how the COVID-19 cases spread.
Regardless, there will be some impressive bikes up for auction in Indy. Here’s a look at what will be available:
- 1986 Yamaha V-MAX with sidecar
- 1982 Suzuki Katana
- 1964 AJS Model 16 Single
- 1951 Ariel Red Hunter 500
- 1951 Norton International 30
- 1953 Norton Model 19S
- 1966 Panther 120
- 1968 Royal Enfield Interceptor
- 1982 Honda MB5
- 1964 Matchless G80CS Marksman
- 1968 Matchless G15
- 1950 Vincent Comet Series C
- 1962 BSA Goldstar DBD 34
- 1977 Triumph Bonneville Silver Jubilee
- 1979 Honda CBX
- 1990 Honda GB500
- 1985 Ducati Mike Hailwood Replica
- 1984 Harley-Davidson XR1000
- 1949 Norton ES 2
- 1965 Norton Atlas
- 1971 Norton Commando 750 S
- 1970 Triumph Bonneville
- 1965 Triumph Tiger 650
- 1937 Moto Guzzi GTS 500 with sidecar
- 1979 Moto Guzzi V1000 with sidecar
That’s a hell of a collection. You can see the full collection and links to each individual bike here.
I would love to own any of these machines, but one that stands out to me and is a bike I’ve always wanted to own is the Honda MB5. Of course, that’s just my weird, small-displacement itch. The old Nortons also pique my interest, and those old Moto Guzzis, too.
The good news is that this auction is happening in my city. While the last thing I need is another motorcycle in my shed, I may make the trip to the auction house when this sale goes down.
No Comment