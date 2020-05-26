Mecum Auction Offering a 25 Bike Collection

Mecum Indy 200 Auction

At the Mecum Indy auction, there will be a collection of 25 motorcycles up for sale. Al Phillips of Chicago will offer his long-time collection at the auction house for its Indianapolis sale on July 12, 2020. If you can’t find something out of this collection that you want to bid on then you’ll never find a bike you could love.

It will be interesting to see how well-attended the auction is with the COVID-19 situation still causing issues. The state of Indiana is now reopening many of the businesses, but it’s a process that will take several weeks. By the time the July 12 auction rolls around, the state should be fully open, but it depends on if and how the COVID-19 cases spread.

Regardless, there will be some impressive bikes up for auction in Indy. Here’s a look at what will be available:

1986 Yamaha V-MAX with sidecar

1982 Suzuki Katana

1964 AJS Model 16 Single

1951 Ariel Red Hunter 500

1951 Norton International 30

1953 Norton Model 19S

1966 Panther 120

1968 Royal Enfield Interceptor

1982 Honda MB5

1964 Matchless G80CS Marksman

1968 Matchless G15

1950 Vincent Comet Series C

1962 BSA Goldstar DBD 34

1977 Triumph Bonneville Silver Jubilee

1979 Honda CBX

1990 Honda GB500

1985 Ducati Mike Hailwood Replica

1984 Harley-Davidson XR1000

1949 Norton ES 2

1965 Norton Atlas

1971 Norton Commando 750 S

1970 Triumph Bonneville

1965 Triumph Tiger 650

1937 Moto Guzzi GTS 500 with sidecar

1979 Moto Guzzi V1000 with sidecar

That’s a hell of a collection. You can see the full collection and links to each individual bike here.

I would love to own any of these machines, but one that stands out to me and is a bike I’ve always wanted to own is the Honda MB5. Of course, that’s just my weird, small-displacement itch. The old Nortons also pique my interest, and those old Moto Guzzis, too.

The good news is that this auction is happening in my city. While the last thing I need is another motorcycle in my shed, I may make the trip to the auction house when this sale goes down.