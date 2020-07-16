The New Jawa Perak Will Hit the Indian Market Soon

When Is the Perak Coming? July

Jawa Motorcycles is leaning on history and legend for its upcoming motorcycle. The Jawa Perak is set to debut soon for the Indian market. The date for the official reveal is July 20, 2020. Yep, that’s just right around the corner, and that means if you live in India you should be excited.

If you live outside of India, as I do, you should be rooting for this motorcycle to succeed. The Perak name is steeped in history and legend, and the bike will be one of the more important bikes for the Jawa brand. I’d love to see Jawa’s motorcycles be sold worldwide, so I’m hoping the Perak is a huge hit, and Jawa can actually build it and build it well.

Jawa posted some images to its various social media channels that show the old bike, a close-up, and then the new bike. This gives you a clear picture of how the motorcycle has evolved from its early beginnings, and where Jawa will take the Perak.

On a related note, I’ve been sleeping on some of what Jawa’s doing and missed some of the fantastic advertisements that Jawa has put out for the Perak. They’re excellent—emotional, informational, and tied in with the history of the brand. One that I would highly recommend you watch is called “Legacy of Perak.” It goes into the history of the name, and it made me want to buy one of these motorcycles ASAP. You can check it out below.