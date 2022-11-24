The 2023 Ducati Island Experience is Back

All over the good world, Ducatisti are donning their big boy pants, wiping down trusty leathers of choice and prepping for the main feature of this year’s back-pocket splurges: The 2023 Ducati Island Experience.

From April 14-16, Team Red enthusiasts both old and young, experienced and green, will come together in commemoration of Bologna’s iconic premium motorcycle brand – and considering Ducati’s also MotoGP’s new triple crown champion, there’s a lot to celebrate.

Ducati’s 2022 Island Experience; an exclusive access event to all the best of what Team Red offers. Media sourced from Ducati’s website.

According to the recent press release coverage, this year’s iteration will run at the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, where Ducati’s World Champion Francesco Bagnaia and Corse racer Enea Bastianini battle will be present, accompanying the monstrous and beautiful Desmosedici GP hooners.

Ducati’s 2022 Island Experience; an exclusive access event to all the best of what Team Red offers. Media sourced from Ducati’s website.

Perks of attending? There are a lot; from being able to rub elbows with Ducati executives and team members, to the annual test rides of new machines (2023 World Premiere debutantes for this year), to the VIP Velocity Lounge and pit lane access area, the track days and iconic food/fun/memories, Team Red hasn’t held back – nor should they, considering their current perspective on what a Ducati machine should mean to their audience.

Ducati’s 2022 Island Experience; an exclusive access event to all the best of what Team Red offers. Media sourced from Ducati’s website.

“…there is no entry Ferrari, or entry Porsche, so you start with other brands and keep in mind Ducati and then as soon as you can, you buy a Ducati,” shrugs Ducati’s Head of Design, Andrea Ferraresi, in an interview with MCN at EICMA.

You heard the man.

Ducati’s 2022 Island Experience; an exclusive access event to all the best of what Team Red offers. Media sourced from Ducati’s website.

Be sure to stay tuned, as tickets for the Ducati Island Experience will go on sale soon; we’ll keep you posted, so stay tuned, check back or subscribe to our newsletter for the best of teh latest in our good industry, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.