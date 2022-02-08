MotoGP: Desmosedici GP Livery Revealed for 2022 Season

In line with the livery reveals of Honda Repsol and the WithU Yamaha RNF team reveals, Ducati’s Desmosedici team has now added their gauntlets to the proverbial pile with the unveiling of their new livery – by all appearances unchanged, bar the new sponsor logos.

However, if you look a tad closer (and take our word on this one), MCN tells us the machines have, for the first time in the history of the team, been painted the iconic “Ducati red” for which the Borgo Panigale based manufacturer is so well known.

Mind-blowing that the manufacturer skimped on that little detail for Team Red’s tribute to the color, but we digress.

With an asymptomatic Jack Miller testing positive for COVID-19, the event’s original reveal date was pushed back from January 28; now that the unveiling is complete and the reality of the coming season is set in stone, 2021 runner-up Francesco Bagnaia and Miller both anticipate a fun-filled season.

“I’m happy for the start of this new season,” enthuses Bagnaia.

“We’ve ended 2021 on a high, and I hope to continue 2022 from where we left off last year. My team and I have grown a lot since then. I feel good with my team, and I’m sure that we can do great things together.”

“The Desmosedici GP in this new colour is even more beautiful, and I can’t wait to get back to racing with it. The goal for this season will be, as always, to constantly improve and be competitive in every race. We’ll aim to bring the MotoGP riders’ title, as well as the teams’ and manufacturers’ titles, back to Borgo Panigale.”

We look forward to the start of the season, especially considering the hefty contribution from Ducati to the track for this year.

*All media sourced from MCN *