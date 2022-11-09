MotoGP: Ducati Wins Everything, Sets New Precedent for History Books

And, just like that, Team Red has done what they came in to do and then some.

Who says you can’t shoot for the stars?

From the brand’s first presence in 1926 in Bologna to today, Ducati has never made such fantastic headway on a track.

This year marks a very important, unprecedented first for the Italian marque; on top of winning Team World Champion, Constructor’s World Champion, and Rider World Champion, this is the first time in the history of our good earth that a rider and a bike from the same nation have won the MotoGP World Riders’ Title – and the rider’s a 25-year-old!

Ducati’s the World Champion, winning a trifecta of crowns for Bologna! Media sourced from Ducati’s Media House.

The pioneering achievement is an extremely high honor, and Bologna agrees the Triple Crown looks good on them – especially after all the other work hours being put into the culmination of the 2023 World Premiere and preparation for 2023’s MotoE.

But for Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and his Ducati Desmosedici GP22, to step up to the podium and take the prize is a fantastic moment, though not without dissecting how the last race went.

Ducati’s the World Champion, winning a trifecta of crowns for Bologna! Media sourced from Ducati’s Media House.

“World champion – it sounds good” beams Bagnaia in a report from Barrons.

“That was the hardest race of my life. I was struggling. My aim was to be in the top five, but I started to struggle after a few laps, but the most important thing is we are world champions.”

Ducati’s the World Champion, winning a trifecta of crowns for Bologna! Media sourced from Ducati’s Media House.

A big, fat congrats from the WBW team, and we look forward to seeing the continuation of celebrations from Ducatisti worldwide. At this point, we’re waiting for some political mogul to announce a holiday for the occasion….that’s if Bologna hasn’t already beaten them to it.

Stay tuned for updates, let us know what you thipnk by gabbing away below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.