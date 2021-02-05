Suzuki Unveils the Return of a Legend

There has been much hype leading up to the release of Suzuki’s new Hayabusa. Today, Suzuki has announced the legend’s comeback in the form of a 22-minute video released on YouTube.

The 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa has received many updates and the most obvious being its design. Suzuki’s new design is said to have “one of the best drag coefficients achieved by any motorcycle” according to the video release. This change is more than welcome as it gives the bike more stability and overall comfort while in motion. We’ll say it, it looks way better than ever before.

The new Hayabusa’s aluminum frame remains mostly unchanged, while the sub-frame was revamped for 1.5-pounds in weight savings while also increasing the bike’s weight-carrying capacity.

The new sportbike received some weight trimming and it boasts an overall weight of just 582 pounds in addition to a 50:50 weight distribution. That makes it four pounds lighter than the previous generation’s 586 pounds.

Suzuki has also upgraded the Hayabusa’s front brake hardware to use the Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers which will bite onto 320mm brake discs.

So for all of this hype, there must be some amazing power gains from the Hayabusa redeveloped engine, right? No. Suzuki has rated the new bike’s output to 188 horsepower and 111 lb-ft of torque, while impressive as it is, it is a decrease from the last generation of 6 horsepower and 3 pounds of torque. Though it’s not all disappointing news, the new Hayabusa will include a bi-directional quick-shifter and slipper/assist clutch with its six-speed transmission.

Even with a horsepower decrease, Suzuki is claiming an increased acceleration with a 0 to 60mph time of 3.2-seconds (down from 3.4 with the last generation). The top speed still remains electronically limited to 185 mph as it did with the previous generation.

Paired with Suzuki’s new ride-by-wire throttle is the introductory Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). This system offers a six-axis IMU and a variety of ride settings. The advanced system includes Suzuki’s advanced Drive Mode Selector Alpha (SDMS-a) containing three preset modes and three customizable settings.

Pricing for the 2022 Hayabusa has soared to $18,599, which is almost $4,000 more than the previous generation. Suzuki has not confirmed availability at this time.