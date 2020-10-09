A New Hayabusa Is On the Way

Bigger, Better, Faster

The Suzuki Hayabusa might still be for sale in the U.S. but elsewhere in the world, it has been ruled out due to emissions. So, Suzuki is now getting ready to release a new Hayabusa and, according to Motorcycle News, the new bike will go on sale in the spring of 2021.

This likely means Suzuki will reveal the new bike soon. Motorcycle News reports that in order for the new motorcycle to still be able to do the speeds the Hayabusa is known for, Suzuki will have to increase the displacement of the already rather large engine. This new bike will likely be a 1440cc engine instead of a 1340cc engine. It’s a relatively modest bump up in displacement, and the bike is expected to still produce around 197 hp.

Suzuki will also likely equip the new bike with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System that is already on the V-Strom 1050 XT. This will help make controlling all that power easy. This added technology would also put lean-sensitive ABS, multiple ride modes, hill-hold control, cruise control, and a new TFT dash on the bike.

According to reports, the twin-spar frame will remain, which is a bit of a surprise, but then there’s nothing really wrong with it, so I’m not going to complain about that. The suspension will be the latest Kayaba front and rear. The price is unknown as of yet.