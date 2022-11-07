Suzuki is Going Electric

Well.

That lunge into sustainability Suzuki made after leaving MotoGP was a big one, wasn’t it?

Practically a split, if you ask me.

The big announcement was made at the the Indonesia Motorcycle Show 2022 (IMOS 2022), where Suzuki’s newest ICE machine – the new V-Strom SX 250 – was also being debuted.

Keep in mind, this is PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales (SIS) that made this announcement, not the big official head of the brand; however, the choice to go with smaller-displacement demand in larger bike markets is rather cleverly placed.

A few eager participants trying out the seating ergonomics of the newly debuted Suzuki V-Strom SX 250. Media sourced from Tempo.co.

Currently, Indonesia has one of the highest motorbike uses in the world, with 2021 celebrating roughly 120 million units sold throughout the country (via Statista).

Compare that to the U.S.’s In 2021, 550,000 units, and you can see how Suzuki’s decision to go electric in the Eastern Hemisphere will likely pay off with huge profits.

“We are following the government’s plan [regarding Suzuki’s electric motorcycle], so we have made the road map,” explains Teuku Agha, the Sales & Marketing Department Head.

“[The motorcycle] will be made in the next one or two years…electricity is a different field of science. So now we are studying how to create these products with good quality.”

Suzuki’s Supersport offerings are far too high-cc for the Indonesian market, but there’s a chance Suzuki’s electric successes could join us here in the Western Hemisphere.

We will keep you posted on any further news we hear coming down the pipeline; the big one in my brain is whether or not this machine would be at all related to the swappable battery system incubating with the Big Four, or if it’s the final release of something called the EXTRIGGER that was filed back in 2016.

Time will tell what Suzuki’s up to; stay tuned for updates, drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.