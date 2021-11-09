Super Soco: A ‘Premium’ Electric Motorcycle Lineup For US/UK Markets

Hold on to your lids – Electrek tells us that we’ve got a new lineup of high-end machines to contend with on the US/UK showroom floors. Word is that the ‘premium’ lineup will be a higher-shelf option from Super Soco – a pioneering electric moped and motorbike manufacturer already well-known for their affordable, budget-friendly bikes.

We can’t blame the Aussie-based, Asian-manufactured electric motorcycle and scooter company for raring to get their hands on some higher price points – they’ve just recently entered the North American markets, and with the lineup being presented at the EICMA (later this month), Super Soco’s parent company – the Vmoto Soco group – will likely benefit very nicely from the change in scenery.

The report states that the Eastern Hemisphere will see more of the small-displacement machines from the brand, while the Central and Western Hemispheres (UK/US markets) will get the premium lineups and higher-cc bikes.

We will keep you posted on what happens here. Should Super Soco attempt to compete with our current electric motorcycle brand, they’ll be fighting for a prime position amidst Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire One and Zero Motorcycles – both of which sportbikes priced $20,000 or up.

With Motorino.ca giving us the price points of the current Super Soco TC ($3,939.98 USD), Super Soco TS ($3,537.97 USD), and Super Soco TC Pro ($5,065.74 to $5,226.55 USD), we’ll be interested to see just how ‘premium’ this lineup is.

Make sure to stick around for updates, head over to see what Harley-Davidson has been up to with the Resolved EU Tariffs, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.