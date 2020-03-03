The Breakdown The Shoei J-Cruise II helmet is a 2020 update on the original popular J-Cruise helmet. This newest J-Cruise has its own fresh look while incorporating design features and proven technology found on Shoei’s full face and modular helmets. A longer wider face shield provides an improved field of view along with great protection while the smooth functioning sun visor adds even more sunlight or glare coverage - both are distortion-free. Installing the modular almost invisible Sena SRL2 BT kit creates a great protection and communication combination. Worth a close look. – 75% Pros Updated design, features, & styling / Build and component strength & functionality / Excellent solid color finish & durable clear coat / Face shield has great aerodynamics, wide-coverage, distortion-free, positive locking feature / Sun visor with great coverage, distortion-free, easy to use / Optional Sena SRL2 BT system, easy to install, perfect fit, very functional Cons Still a hefty open face helmet / Frontal curve & close-fitting interior needs appreciating when putting helmet on and off / Slider control overlay piece not well fitted

*Note: Full category ratings to be done for follow-up submission.

Foreword

Like a few other wBW reviews started late last year, the (somewhat) early onset of the white stuff is dictating some changes, so this review of the Shoei J-Cruise II helmet and Sena SRL2 BT kit combination is a multi-part ongoing activity.

This wBW First Look submission provides a detailed view of this newly updated popular three-quarter style helmet from Shoei (in Luminous White and size Large) as well as installation of the Sena SRL2 modular BT system into the J-Cruise II helmet that provides a seamless blending of protection and communications.

*Note: The follow-on planned for late March or April will provide more information, observations, and final ratings for this Shoei J-Cruise II and Sena SRL2 combination – stay tuned.

Introduction

Rick reviewed the original Shoei J-Cruise helmet in May 2013… and now we have the new for 2020 J-Cruise II offering, a helmet that has gone through some significant changes from the original version. The J-Cruise II remains a compact, aerodynamic offering but features even more innovative design and technology enhancements.

Virtually all the helmets personally owned or provided for testing and review over the recent decades have been full-face or modular flip-style although two open or three-quarter style helmets – the original Arai SZ-R (now the SZ-R VAS or RAM-X) and a Bell MAG-9 found a home on the helmet shelf some years ago.

Both were used primarily for urban or back-road riding and BT system testing although the Arai SZ-R helmet with its superb aerodynamics, quality and features were often taken along as a swap-out on extended road trips as the protective alternative.

Returning to the present, it is a fact that even more of the (many) open face helmets on the market today have lots in common regarding design, build, features, and quality with full-face helmets – not a bad thing when you think of it…

Rick stated in the original J-Cruise review that, “it’s basically a full-face helmet in an open-face shell… you give up the protection of a chin bar but there really aren’t any other compromises to be made.” That statement, almost seven years old, seems even more applicable regarding new generation open face helmets.

After my spouse picked up a Medium LS2 VERSO Mobile, the subject of a wBW review, I decided to keep refining the open face shopping list and by late fall two more Intermediate to Long Oval head-shaped helmets in size Large were added to the shortlist.

With Shoei announcing their 2020 products including the new J-Cruise II, one of the helmets on my shortlist, the bid was made to get one in White, Large. Once arranged, some sidebar coordination with the Sena rep resulted in the (new) Sena SRL2 for Shoei helmets being provided… and sometime later the white flaky stuff started falling and piling up!

Shoei J-Cruise II Overview

In going back to an earlier paragraph, the Shoe J-Cruise II is indeed designed and built to a very high standard. It features a composite fiberglass shell, multi-part multi-density EPS liner, integrated smoothly functioning sun visor, and comfortable conforming supportive head insert and cheek pads.

Feature Summary (Compilation):

Three quarter or Jet-style helmet with fiberglass composite shell

Aerodynamic Enhancements – new spoiler and sleeker air intakes, Shoe claims a (significant) 43 percent decrease in side-to-side movement at higher speeds, a seven percent decrease in ‘lift’, and a slight reduction in overall drag

Quieter – largely due to improved aerodynamics; less turbulence/drag = reduced noise while the updated interior liner keeps sound away from the user’s ears

Better Ventilation – air intake is increased by 30 percent while the wide narrow rear exhaust vent moves 20 percent more air out of the helmet

Main Face Shield – anti-scratch CJ-2 better seal against the shell, works to reduce intrusive wind noise (see quieter), new ‘slightly up’ or first position for better ventilation and defogging at low speeds and, Pinlock Evo compatibility (lens included)

Internal Sun Shield – redesigned with new features, QSV-2 sun shield is 5mm or 0.2in longer than original QSV-1, deployment/retraction slider has distinctive easy to feel raised location housing, is larger and closer to the left side of the main shield, distortion-free, removes 99 percent of UV rays and, the visor can be ‘locked’ down

Closure – new, stainless steel micro ratchet-closure chinstrap, allowing easy use of the chinstrap with gloves on (can be easier than double D-Ring design), a single D-Ring is retained for dismounted security

Customizable – cheek pads designed to allow best fit/personalization (see Interior Section), with various sized/tailorable headliner pieces available and removable for cleaning

BT Communications – both the Sena SRL and SRL2 modular kits fit and are specifically designed to work with the helmet providing all the well-known standard Sena features

Colorways – five solid colors available – Black, White, Matte Black, Anthracite Metallic and Matte Blue Metallic, pricing is the same for all colors.

Helmet Box Contents:

The industry standard Shoei helmet box contained the J-Cruise II Large in White, housed in the standard SHOEI helmet bag, a plastic Service Tool, small bottle of silicone oil, two manuals – How to Use Your Helmet Properly and J-Cruise II User Manual (both multi-language) and two SHOEI decals.

Colorways

Consumers have five (solid) color choices for the Shoei J-Cruise II helmet:

Anthracite Metallic, Matte Blue Metallic, Matte Black, Black, and White.

Exterior – Design, Build, & Finish

Shell

The Advanced Integrated Matrix (AIM) shell is formed of multiple high-quality composites and organized fiber layers; the combination provides excellent outer shell shock resistance with optimum rigidity. A characteristic or advantage of this composite form is reduced weight.

Four outer shell sizes are used – XS-SM, MD, LG, and XL-2XL, for perfect helmet range fitment and overall, a more compact piece.

An updated face shield (visor) mechanism (QRSA), along with a change of the window beading provides a better fit and better seal. The internal sun visor mechanism is improved and accommodated without sacrificing the thickness of the multi-part multi-density EPS inner shell with space provided by raising the forehead area of the outer shell a needed amount.

Paint & Finish

Finish of the outer shell itself is outstanding with the gloss white and thick clear coat providing a great first impression. Only one very small bluish blemish is seen on the right side; otherwise, it’s perfect.

Not so perfect is the alignment of the back Shoei J-Cruise II decal. It is very crooked and very noticeable close-up or from a distance… QC missed this one. The DOT sticker is aligned perfectly…

Helmet Shape

For the North American market, Shoei uses an intermediate oval shape that fits a large percentage of the population and in trying on other Shoei models that also use this shape, I was confident that the J-Cruise II would be a good fit and, it is.

Investing in the best helmet possible is just one of those things that need doing. And we are so well served regarding consumer demographics that it is pretty safe to say that no matter what your ‘best fit’ is, there is or should be something on the market to fit, in any style and virtually any price range as well (see my first comment above).

Modularity

It isn’t unusual to see molded plastic or silicone trim parts on helmets, although most are not meant to be removed unless a limited replacement of minor parts is needed (where helmet shell or integrity is not involved).

The J-Cruise II has some of these pieces, three to be exact – the left and right lower covers and a back center plate. These three become the ‘removed’ pieces to make room for the Sena SRL2 BT components.

Initial Rating – Excellent. Updated information, assessment, and overall rating data will be provided in the follow-up.

Interior

The center pad or headlining is a lightweight and comfortable 3D Max-Dry antibacterial and moisture-wicking material. The piece is easily removed for washing or replacement.

For those who may have specific head fitment issues, Shoei offers an experimental service – the Personal Fitting System (PFS), by appointment only at their California HQ. The objective of this service is to not address helmet size, but rather to enable fine-tuning regarding overall helmet fitment.

This article produced by Motorcycle.com sheds more light on the PFS.

Removable ear pad pieces formed of a shaped brushed material section with foam rounds attached (shell side) for the speaker recesses are installed forming part of the overall noise reduction strategy, particularly for around the ears. If speakers are to be installed the earpad pieces are simply removed.

Some documentation for the helmet identifies that these covers can still be used even after speakers are installed. But I see two issues here: (a) the speaker foam rounds themselves would severely restrict audio in covering the speakers and, (b) clearance for the ears could be an issue.

In acknowledging that some users may indeed want to retain the light brushed material covering between the speakers and their ears, the fact is that the foam rounds are plastic-backed and glued/stitched to the softer brushed material section – not exactly reusable.

A more user-friendly solution might be to use separate foam rounds for the EPS recesses, removed when speakers are not installed and make the larger earpad cover material sections reusable or add this layer as a drop-down on the headliner or foldable section on the cheek pad cover.

And speaking of cheek pads, they are well-shaped, well-padded, supportive and comfortable. They are also easily removed for access (like installing a BT system), cleaning or replacement.

Again, some posted media references the fact that the thickness of the provided pieces can be customized through delayering… hard to believe as these cheek pads are covered and stitched…

But complete cheek pads are available in different thicknesses so that users can get the absolute best fit.

Initial use reveals that the J-Cruise II interior is indeed a comforting environment. Longer-term use of the helmet will allow further ‘break-in’ and further opportunity to assess just how well the interior layout and components perform under varying riding and climatic conditions.

Initial Rating – Very Good. Updated information, assessment, and overall rating data will be provided in the follow-up

Helmet Weight

The original Shoei J-Cruise in Large weighed in at 1610gr or 56.8oz (3.5lbs) about the same as many full-face helmets of the time. In seeing posted media weights between 1250 to 1350gr for the J-Cruise II it seemed the new model carried less weight than the original.

However, the Shoei J-Cruise II helmet provided for this review, on the Pelouze scales, came in at 1600gr or 56.4oz (3.5lbs), virtually the same as the original model. Another observation is that there is no sticker outside or inside with a weight listing – information provided with many new helmets today, including those carrying ECE certification information.

With the Sena SRL2 BT kit installed an increase of 96gr or 3.3oz is noted resulting in a final weight of 1696gr or 59.8oz (3.7lbs). Comparatively, the new Shoei J-Cruise II is on par with the original, but seemingly (subject to further open face data analysis) still a bit on the hefty side.

But weight isn’t everything. The J-Cruise II is a well-balanced product, literally and figuratively, in that its weight is evenly distributed over a solid modern design helmet chassis that doesn’t compromise and that, is a factor that needs to be weighed.

Overall Rating – Very Good. The Shoei J-Cruise II helmet, without and with the Sena SRL2 BT systems comes in at a hefty but manageable weight.

Fit & Comfort

My head is best accommodated in a 59-60cm or Large helmet of an intermediate to long oval shape; the J-Cruise II is an intermediate oval shape. In first trying on the J-Cruise II and then wearing it for an hour around the house and garage, initial impressions were positive.

But in having gone through a great many helmets over the years I also know that it is a bit early in the user experience to make any long term or final assessment regarding fit and comfort – lots more riding time is needed as there are too many factors involved to make a ‘hasty’ decision.

Fit of any helmet, no matter what it is used for is critical – proper fit provides optimal protection (as designed) with a balanced helmet distributing weight more evenly around the head, neck, and shoulders – another factor needing consideration.

The only observation so far is that the lower front shaping of the shell and liner is an appreciated encompassing feature but one that also tends to make putting the helmet on and taking it off a bit more difficult than experienced with the other short-listed helmets.

Initial Rating – Very Good. Updated information, assessment, and overall rating data will be provided in the follow-up.

Ventilation & Noise Levels

Ventilation

The front intake capability consists of three separate intakes (vice two on the original J-Cruise helmet). Shoei claims that air intake overall is up by 30 percent – a big increase.

A unique feature is that each intake is separately controllable with three settings: Open – fully back; Half Open – mid-position; and, Closed – fully forward (see photo).

Appreciating that opening any or all, of the three front top intakes can increase noise levels, depending on the cockpit and ambient environments, the adjustability of each frontal intake is a great feature, something also appreciated on my Arai helmets.

Internally, the J-Cruise II has four distinctive EPS inner shell air channels that provide maximum movement of air into, around and through the helmet for continuous air movement that can, of course, be modulated thanks to the three separately adjustable front intakes.

Shoei states that exhaust efficiency is also improved by 20 percent which is bound to make things better overall and the single-wide low-profile exhaust looks more than up to the job of handling the increased outflow – further use in warmer temperatures should tell the tale.

Some media references eluding to an open or closed ‘locking’ exhaust port have been seen, but the J-Cruise II doesn’t appear to offer this… The idea of managed exhaust ports isn’t a bad thing though – other brands, including Arai, utilize adjustable exhaust ports that can be effective in some climatic conditions.

Noise Levels

I was only able to get out on two very short rides with the Shoei J-Cruise II helmet before the white stuff and road crap precluded further safe excursions (for now).

In not having used the original J-Cruise helmet my initial impression is that the J-Cruise II is a quiet helmet. Airflow and air pressure can be felt and heard against the face shield but much of it is positively redirected to the sides and bottom; wind tunnel testing pays dividends…

Relatedly, some air does flow in under the bottom of the face shield – needed for ventilation and defogging, but it isn’t enough to put a real chill on things. During these initial rides ambient air temperature was 2C or 35F (wind chill not calculated); this on the 2019 BMW F850GSA with its windscreen in the usual lowered position.

Initial Rating – Very Good initial rating. Updated information, assessment, and overall rating data will be provided in the follow-up

Face Shield & Sun Visor

Face Shield

The updated CJ-2 Face Shield System is 10mm longer than the original J-Cruise face shield, providing additional frontal wind and debris coverage. This 10mm increase comes distributed as an additional 5mm at the top and the bottom.

Also new is a slight up or ‘first position’ setting, serving as the initial release détente to provide extra airflow for cooling and defogging, appreciated when traveling at low speeds.

The outward turn along the bottom adds strength to minimize flex and functions as a spoiler of the sort, minimizing wind noise and pressure by sideways deflection and overall turbulence.

The edge seal is changed from a double-lipped shape to an airtight-sealed window style – this change is claimed to offer superior performance and durability and, a watertight seal along the top and sides of the helmet. In the event a better seal is needed, a light application of the provided silicone oil along the window seal beading can help.

Although the unexpected lifting of the face shield due to speed or wind gusts hasn’t been a major issue with other open face helmets worn, the potential issues and consequences are acknowledged; Shoei addresses things with a simple shield stopper lock.

This left-side shield stopper (lock) features a small indent on the inner side of the shield that engages with a small tab on the lower plastic edge molding of the helmet; it takes a positive push outwards to disengage the lock and push the shield; simple, effective, all good.

The CJ-2 face shield is Pinlock ready, although as an optional accessory it isn’t included in the helmet box. The Shoei rep did reach out and offer one up for the review, so that will be added before on the road testing resumes.

Airflow on the outside and inside of a face shield no matter the style of helmet is or can be an issue at any time and as an eyeglass wearer having a solution is always important to me; the Pinlock kits provide that solution.

Shoei’s highly rated Quick Release Self Adjusting or QRSA mechanism makes easy work of removing or installing the CJ-2 face shield. The manual identifies three ‘hooks’ or engagement tabs that should be visually identified before first attempting to remove or install the shield.

To remove: support the helmet; open the face shield fully; pull the spring-loaded finger-tip-friendly spring-loaded trigger lever down and with a gentle wiggle, disengage the three ‘hooks’ or tabs; and, lift the respective side of the shield away. Repeat for the other side.

To install: support the helmet, lay the shield over the helmet in the fully open position, pull down on the trigger mechanism, align and push the three hooks or tabs into their spots, with the shield engaged, release the lever and check for proper engagement and movement.

Sun Visor

A new Sun Visor (identified as the QSV-2 vice the original QSV-1) adds 5mm of coverage for better overall sun blockage or shade and while many sun visors are too short or too long, this one is just about right for my face and provides plenty of clearance between the (nose) and the visor – something also needing assessment when trying on helmets with internal visors…

The sun visor lever or slider control is found on the left side just behind the face shield mechanism sitting inside a molded insert piece fitted onto the shell of the helmet. The slider itself is very positive in its action so it takes little effort to lower or raise the sun visor.

An appreciated feature allows the sun visor, in an emergency, to be pushed up quickly by a hand or finger – this, of course, isn’t the recommended procedure, but it can be done.

The sun visor is removable, although it needs to be lowered and locked into place first.

How? With the sun visor lowered, lift both of the small recessed left and right levers that are tucked away between the shell and the inner liner on both sides; once activated a distinct click is heard and the sun visor is now locked down to facilitate access for removing/replacing it.

Like the face shield, no distortion is noted when using the sun visor and its fog-free coating seems to work well. The sun visor insert piece is tested to DIN EN 1836 standard (link) and meets ANSI Z80.3-2010 standards for non-prescription eyeglasses.

Vision Assessment

Initial use reveals that both the face shield and the sun visor work extremely well, separately and together with no distortion noted from the pieces. The sun visor itself is very effective, especially on bright sunny days with snow glare present (a good test of effectiveness).

Initial Rating – Excellent. Updated information, assessment, and overall rating data will be provided in the follow-up

Other Observations

Chin Strap/Fastener – for the new J-Cruise II, Shoei moved from the double D-Ring solution to a unique micro-ratchet type chinstrap that is claimed to be (and is) adjustable even wearing thick gloves. When the ratchet is down or locked it is a very strong and secure fastening. To release the strap, lift the Red buckle lever up and the lock opens.

Helmet Standards – the helmet provided for this review is DOT (FMVSS No. 218) Certified. Globally the helmet has ECE 22.05 certification and other standards required for specific markets.

Face Shield & Sun Visor – both the shield and sun visor are claimed to block 99% of harmful rays. The CJ-2 face shield exceeds Z87.1 / VESC-8. The sun visor is tested to DIN EN 1836 standard and meets ANSI Z80.3-2010 standards for non-prescription eyeglasses.

Sena SRL2 BT System for Shoei Helmets

The Sena SRL2 modular system features: Bluetooth v4.1 (BLE w/EDR), BT intercom range of up to 1.6km 1.0mi, eight-way/group/universal intercom capabilities, audio multitasking, FM radio, music sharing, voice command, advanced noise control, Sena remote control support, smartphone app, firmware upgradeability, and water-resistant build.

Sena SRL2 Package Contents:

Headset Main Unit

Wired boom and thin wire microphones for open/flip and full-face helmets

2 x Microphone Sponges (Socks)

1 x Hook n Loop Fastener for Thin Wire Microphone

1 x micro-USB to USB-A Power & Data Cable (117cm or 46in long)

Pocket Quick Start Guide, one each in English, French, Spanish, Italian and German

Pocket SRL2 Certification and Safety Precautions References, multi-language

Sena SRL2 Harness Overview

The Sena SRL2 system is a small lightweight well-designed assembly with modular components tied together by left and right harnesses integrated into the BT battery module that fits into the (covered) compartment at the back of the helmet.

The right harness is for the (right) speaker, microphone connection and antenna housing cover while the left harness is for the (left) speaker and three-button control module, cleverly disguised as the left plastic cover. The kit should be simple to install; time to find out.

SRL2 Installation Overview

The Sena SRL2 compatibility guide for Shoei helmets can be seen below or accessed by scanning the QR code of the retail product box.

Guide from Shoei

The Quick Start Guide provided gives you sequenced visuals for installing the kit in two helmet types – Flip Up and Full Face, with the downloadable Users Guide providing both text and diagrams for increased detail.

References & Tools Used

The Sena SRL2 Quick Start Guide or full Users Guide (PDF), Shoei J-Cruise II Manual (PDF), the Shoei Service Tool – found tucked inside the J-Cruise II manual (a small flat-edge screwdriver with protective tape over its edge works to protect plastic pieces as well) and, a camera.

Basic SRL2 Installation Steps

1. Remove the left/right lower side black plastic covers – push the center tabs in towards the helmet and use the tool to leverage the cover-up and away (snap-fit, guide-slot pieces)

2. Remove the back center cover – push the tab firmly in towards the helmet and once disengaged, work the cover-up from the front and back (a center insert fits against the helmet shell) and remove the cavity foam

3. Pull the fitted earpads from the speaker recesses

4. Remove the headliner and cheek pads from their snap fasteners and lower edge inserts; mark, note or take pictures of things as needed for reassembly

5. Optional – face shield removal, per the J-Cruise II Manual, done to (a) see how it worked and (b) get it out of the way while working (minimize component stress and scratches)

6. Remove the SRL2 headset from its plastic holder and with the helmet in a work rest, lay the headset out at the back of the helmet – pieces are etched ‘L’ and ‘R’ to facilitate things

7. Align the (arrowhead-shaped) keyed boom microphone connector to its counterpart on the right speaker housing and gently push them together

8. Insert the right speaker and then the microphone into the respective grooves – tabs on the boom align to the grooves for a foolproof (and correct) fitment

9. Align and slide the right plastic piece (the antenna housing) into the corresponding grooves and snap the piece firmly into place

10. Align and slide the left plastic piece (the control module) into the corresponding grooves and snap the piece firmly into place

11. Route and carefully tuck the wiring along with the left and right plastic (insert) clips into place between the external and internal shell layers

12. Install the cheek pad pieces, starting at back, or front and once seated, click the two-per-side snap fasteners into place, check the wiring is not pulled/strained and tucked away

13. Harness wires on each side can be tucked out of sight between the soft silicone lower trim and bottom of helmet

14. Replace the face shield and make sure it is fully seated and functional

15. Admire handiwork, set-up SRL2 BT system (see below) and go riding…

Bottom line here – all the installation steps got completed without issue. Total time required was about 60 minutes.

Initial Configuration & Use of the SRL2 BT System

The Sena SRL2 BT system is based on the standard Sena architecture and firmware. The three-button control module is easy to use (heavy gloves use might be more difficult) and functions well detailed in the packaged and downloadable Sena SRL2 User Guide. As such, only some initial steps information is provided here – encouragement to ‘read the manual’…

Battery charging – if not done previously, access the small silicone cover on the back module, connect the micro-USB cable to an applicable charging point and wait for the Red (charging) of the small LED to go Blue (charged).

Turning system On or Off – press the front (+) and middle controls simultaneously, “Preparing Headset” and the ascending tone sequence, then “Hello”. Repeat the button sequence to turn the headset off – “Goodbye” and the descending tone sequence is heard.

Device pairing – turn the SRL2 on, press the middle button for 12 seconds until high-tone double beeps and “Configuration Menu” is heard. Within two (2) seconds, tap the (+) button until the LED goes Red/Blue, multiple beeps will be heard and “Phone pairing”. Find the SRL2 listing on the device’s BT pairing list and initiate pairing, once paired “Your headset is paired” is heard.

Sena Smartphone App – there are lots of Sena Apps listed for both iOS and Android devices, but the (newer) Sena Utility App (current v2.5) is the listed and recommended general-purpose App to use with multiple settings and functions (shown below).

Initial Rating – Excellent. Where the desire (need) for a custom design feature can often lead to a less than ideal result, the Shoei/Sena collaboration has resulted in what is a very good blending vice compromise regarding layout and controls. ; its different, low profile and with a bit of practice, very functional.

First Look Summary

The initial First Look and of course impressions regarding the new Shoei J-Cruise II helmet are very good overall… and the companion Sena SRL2 BT kit is what could be classed as a near-perfect complement for the helmet.

Helmet and BT system integration – where the desire (need) for a custom design feature often leads to compromises and a less than ideal result, the Shoei/Sena collaboration provides a stylish and virtually seamless blending of form, fit and function between the Shoe J-Cruise II and the SRL2 system; the whole system, less the low profile and very functional control module buttons, is absorbed into the lines of the helmet; mission accomplished.

And from a First Look perspective, it is early days regarding the helmet and BT system combination and once riding time is resumed (very soon), more user information and observations will provide the ability to complete and submit the follow-up; this positive start has me anxious to resume testing

Only one relatively minor nit so far, other than the crooked decal on the back, regards the left side sun visor slider housing – it is an overlay piece that doesn’t sit flush with the shell and detracts from the other smoothly fitted components.

Pros Updated design, features, & styling

Build and component strength & functionality

Excellent solid color finish & durable clear coat

Face shield has great aerodynamics, wide-coverage, distortion-free, positive locking feature

Sun visor with great coverage, distortion-free, easy to use

Optional Sena SRL2 BT system, easy to install, perfect fit, very functional Cons Still a hefty open face helmet

Frontal curve & close-fitting interior needs appreciating when putting helmet on and off

Slider control overlay piece not well fitted Specs Manufacturer: SHOEI

SHOEI Price (when tested): $549.99 USD, typically $749.99 CAD

$549.99 USD, typically $749.99 CAD Styles/Colors: Gloss Black, Luminous White, Matte Black, Matte Blue, Anthracite

Gloss Black, Luminous White, Matte Black, Matte Blue, Anthracite Graphics: none

none Sizes: 2XS (51-52cm), XS (53-54cm), SM (55-56cm), MD (57-58cm), LG (59-60cm), XL (61-62cm), 2XL (63-64cm) and 3XL (65-66cm)

2XS (51-52cm), XS (53-54cm), SM (55-56cm), MD (57-58cm), LG (59-60cm), XL (61-62cm), 2XL (63-64cm) and 3XL (65-66cm) Warranty: Five years

Five years Review Date: First Look – December 2019 to January 2020

Shoei J-Cruise II Helmet & Sena SRL2 Modular BT System Gallery