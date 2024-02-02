Rumor Has It: Yamaha Will Drop their YZF-R9 By the End of 2024

Rumors from the WSBK circuit are pointing toward a YZF-R9 by the end of this year!
Back in 2021, paperwork from Yamaha was found showing registration of the moniker “YXF-R9” in India.
This was followed a year later by CycleWorld’s Ben Purvis, who stated that the Japanese multi-conglomerate marque had also filed “initial trademark applications” in Australia showing “stylized R9 and YZF-R9 logos that will appear on the bike itself” (CycleWorld).
A look at Yamaha’s current range
Yamaha already has their MT-03 and MT-07 nakeds rolling up beside their full-fairing counterparts, the YZF-R3 and YZF-R7.
Add to this the phase-out of their R6, and the above paperwork seemed, at the time, an official nod that Team Blue wouldn’t leave their MT-09 lonely for long.
What are the rumors surrounding Yamaha’s R9?
We now have confirmation that the YZF-R9 is in development, with a debut anticipated for next year.
This new take comes from the Team Manager for Yamaha Ten Kate Racing, who let go with the following in an interview conducted by MCN’s Dan Sutherland:
|
– Kervin Bos, Team Manager, Ten Kate Racing (MCN)
What does this mean for Yamaha’s R9?
Currently, we only know of the R9 that Yamaha is prepping for the World Supersport stage; beyond that, it’s all faith in the registered patents, which cann’t be approved unless the product is to be debuted in a reasonably timely fashion.