2024 Yamaha MT-09: The Master of Torque Returns with a Slew of Updates

Yamaha’s MT-09 has been updated just in time for the turn of the year – and while last year’s model showed off updates like Bluetooth connectivity, 2024 calls for bigger changes.

Changes like a lower, press-molded gas tank, reimagined intakes (complete with acoustic amplifier grilles for direct access to the CP3’s “vibrant note”), a lower saddle, a separate passenger seat at a higher position, a tweaked headlight situ, a six-axis IMU with new Back Slip Regulator (developed from the R1) and greater handlebar range.

And that ain’t even the half of it.

Yamaha’s revised 2024 MT-09. All media provided by Yamaha EU.

This year, the 2024 MT-09 sits further forward, allowing new ergonomics to pitch the rider into an even more aggressive stance than usual – though thanks to the dual-level adjustable footpegs and handlebars, the forward tilt can be somewhat personalized.

Yamaha’s revised 2024 MT-09. All media provided by Yamaha EU.

The 890cc, liquid-cooled three-cylinder platform is now officially EUR5+-compliant and sports the usual high yank at low revs, with further work done to optimize gear ratios and reshape the airbox rendering a more pure engine note while riders take advantage of the 117.3hp (87.5kW) @ 10,000rpm and 68.6lb-ft of torque (93Nm) @ 7,000rpm.

Yamaha’s revised 2024 MT-09. All media provided by Yamaha EU. Yamaha’s revised 2024 MT-09. All media provided by Yamaha EU.

Of course, Yamaha listens to her fans; new for this year is a better-late-than-never 5” full-color TFT screen, complete with navigation and smartphone connectivity. Additional perks include the fully- customizable Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) settings, which work in tandem with Yamaha’s “Sport,” “Street,” and “Rain” Ride Modes.

Add cruise control and that third-gen quickshifter, and you’ve not only got a torque-happy hyper naked to play with, but the machine can convert to something more easily accessible for those smoother weekend jaunts about the local turf.

Totally worth the $800 USD uptick.

Yamaha’s revised 2024 MT-09. All media provided by Yamaha EU.

Expect the 2024 MT-09 to be available for an MSRP of $10,599 USD in the following three color schemes:

Midnight Cyan

Icon Blue

Tech Black

Yamaha’s revised 2024 MT-09. All media provided by Yamaha EU.

Here’s the additional list of features for Yamaha’s 2024 MT-09 that are not mentioned above:

Six-axis IMU with a full suite of lean-sensitive rider aids now including Back SlipRegulator (BSR)

New Brembo radial master cylinder

Third generation quickshifter

New Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 M tyres

Adjustable suspension for enhanced sports riding

Lightweight CF aluminium die-cast frame

Yamaha’s SpinForged wheels for agile handling

Yamaha’s revised 2024 MT-09. All media provided by Yamaha EU.

What do you think of Yamaha’s 2024 MT-09?