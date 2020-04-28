Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball Coming?

Adding a Fireball?

The rumor is that Royal Enfield has a Meteor 350 in the works, but new information suggests the company will add the suffix Fireball to the bike’s name. GaadiWaadi recently posted an article with some leaked images that showed the suffix added to the bike.

It’s unclear exactly what this means. Maybe Royal Enfield just didn’t feel that the Meteor 350 name was good enough. Maybe the company has an especially hot version of the bike that it wanted to set apart with the Fireball name. Little is known right now, but these new images suggest that a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball is coming.

Whatever the name change means for the bike, it’s likely a good thing. I hope it’s an additional trim level of the bike with a bit more power or some higher-spec suspension. That would be cool and give buyers some selection at the 350 level.

It’s unclear at this time if the Meteor 350 Fireball will come to North America, but I hope so, considering that Royal Enfield keeps expanding its network here, I would expect it will at some point. Although, what I would really like to see here are more 650 twins.