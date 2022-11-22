Royal Enfield Hunter 350 a Wild Success

It looks like Royal Enfield’s ‘Born to Ride’ program has paid off in spades – and the benefits reaped include a huge sale spike for the brand’s Hunter 350!

In the short span of twelve weeks, Royal Enfield has officially sold over 50,000 bikes (via RideApart). That’s a lot, considering Triumph herself sold a little more than 80,000 units last year (via BritishMotorcyclist).

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Media sourced from our own review on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. All rights reserved.

The rabid pull to purchase is due partially to the fact that the Hunter 350 is RE’s cheapest motorcycle available; couple this with the bangin’ 62% spike in sales we recorded back in August (28,390 units sold for that quarter, with September seeing 17,118 Hunters sold and October’s 15,445 units following shortly after), and we can safely say whatever risks the brand took to make this happen were well worth the price paid.

Advertising ain’t cheap, you know.

“Continuing to work towards our vision of becoming a truly global motorcycle brand, our growth momentum at Royal Enfield continues to remain promising, spearheaded by some fantastic numbers from our international markets,” enthuses B. Govindarajan, the CEO of Royal Enfield in a report from Market Screener.

“…we are confident that the Hunter 350 will open up a new market for us, thereby bringing in new customers to Royal Enfield.”

A big congrats from the wBW team, and we look forward to seeing how Royal Enfield continues to carry her legacy into the future!

