Royal Enfield’s Sales are Skyrocketing

In the motorcycle market today, bike sales are a biggie when bagging brand investors.

Motorcycle companies who can show sale increases not only benefit from better sales, but also have a better chance at securing partnerships with other marques of interest – and today, the brand feeing the sunshine is none other than the world’s oldest bike brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Media sourced from MCN.

This last quarter saw stellar sales for RE; with total dispatches at 28,390 units (more than 62% increase over 17,493 in the same period last year), the India-based brand is currently experiencing its best performance in international markets…ever.

Royal Enfield’s 350 range. Media sourced from Ultimate Motorcycling.

The current figures also log a 30% increase over the 21,787 units sold in Q4 of FY 2022 – and RE is contribution a good portionof those sales to the huge success of the recently revealed Hunter 350.

“Continuing to work towards our vision of becoming a truly global motorcycle brand, our growth momentum at Royal Enfield continues to remain promising, spearheaded by some fantastic numbers from our international markets,” enthuses B. Govindarajan, the CEO of Royal Enfield in a repot from Market Screener.

“We recently launched the Hunter 350 to some spectacular reception from Indian and global audiences. As we begin retail in India, we are confident that the Hunter 350 will open up a new market for us, thereby bringing in new customers to Royal Enfield.”

B. Govindarajan, the CEO of Royal Enfield. Media sourced from Team BHP.

“With products like the Scram 411 and the Hunter 350, we are building refreshed formats to experience pure motorcycling…we are confident about continued and sustained growth for Royal Enfield in forthcoming quarters.”

With EICMA in sight and a lineup of brands set to debut their various pieces of pretty, we look forward to seeing continued improvements in our motorcycling community proper.

