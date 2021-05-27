Road Guardians Harley-Davidson New Glory Flag Bike Sweepstakes Extended!

As we reported earlier this month, Road Guardians is auctioning off the Harley-Davidson New Glory Flag Bike, with the entries ending next Monday, May 31. We’re happy to report that this deadline has been extended!

The official drawing will be on July 4, 2021, in a LIVE broadcast from Choppertown at the Cross Country Chase on July 4th in Cape Girardeau, MO. This means that you now have 37 more days to enter the sweepstakes!!

That means more chances to potentially win this one-off 2000 Harley-Davidson Low Rider.

What makes this motorcycle extra special is that it was scripted and inspected by Willie G. Davidson. Yes, Davidson as in the D part of Harley-Davidson!

The bike was modified by Harley-Davidson themselves, with a stage 1 kit, special frame mounting kit, the flag frame which holds 50 flags (one for each state in the Union) and a 51st for an event flag, and other special modifications.

Willie G approved the bike personally, and after its final inspection had a special logo that he designed placed on the fuel tank and personally signed it. For those that know, getting a bike designed and signed by Willie G is about as hard as walking on the surface of the sun!

The New Glory Flag Bike carries over 56,000 square inches of Red, White, and Blue. It has been at the head of such prominent parades and events as the 105th and 110th Harley-Davidson Anniversary parade rides, Rolling Thunder Veterans parade, and the 911 Memorial Parade.

Tickets for the raffle are only $10 each, and all funds will be used to improve the reach and training of Road Guardians. For those unfamiliar, Road Guardians is an organization that promotes rider safety, and teaches both motorcycle first aid response and accident scene management. With the funds raised, they are expanding to new states, bringing in new instructors with the requisite EMS and EMT experience, and branching out into new and exciting training options, such as fully online training and/or mobile training centers that can attend events such as Sturgis.