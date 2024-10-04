Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boots Hands-On Review

Breakdown The Richa X-Over Mid ATOP WP boots are a solid choice for riders looking for versatile, comfortable, and protective boots. They are particularly suited for commuting and touring riders who need a boot that works in various conditions while providing comfort and ease of use. The waterproof feature and ATOP lacing system make these boots practical for everyday riding. While they may not offer the same level of protection as full-height adventure boots, they balance many riders' needs well. Build Quality Fit & Comfort Protection Waterproofing Value for Money Pros Solid construction Great walking comfort Aquashell waterproofing CE Level protection Excellent fit using ATOP lacing system Reasonably lightweight Good value Cons CE Level could be better More touring than adventure Reflective elements are not very useful No Women’s Model 4.7 Buy Now Richa

Review Summary

The Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boots provide all-day comfort on and off the bike, ensuring you can focus on your ride without discomfort.

The Adventure X-Over boots offer multi-season versatility, allowing you to ride in various weather conditions easily.

The Adventure X-Over boots use an ATOP dial lacing system to provide an excellent, snug fit, ensuring your feet are secure and comfortable during your ride.

A great all-around pair of touring boots with CE certification for around $275

The name may indicate Adventure, but they are more of a touring boot.

Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boots: Multi-season, Mid-height Waterproof Boots

I have been lucky to have Richa’s support. I have reviewed several jackets, pants, and gloves. This season, I had the opportunity to review the Infinity 2 Adventure jacket and pant combination. Richa was also kind enough to send the Adventure X-Over Mid boots and a pair of heated gloves. These are the first Richa boots I have reviewed, so I was anxious to try them.

The Adventure X-Over Mid boots are mid-height, multi-season, waterproof boots with a dial and wire retention system (ATOP).

I tested the jacket on a Husqvarna Norden 901.

I received the jacket in late June, just in time for my annual three-day trip and weekly ride-outs with friends.

About Richa

Richa dates back to 1952, when RICHA’s founder, Charles Rigaux, released his first pair of leather motorcycle gloves. He put quality above all else, which has remained Richa’s priority.

Richa grew, creating high-quality leather motorcycle jackets, pants, and accessories with high-tech coatings and advanced D3O® protection. Since 2011, Richa gloves have been Gore-Tex certified, and they also received a GORE-TEX® license for their motorcycle clothing in 2015.

Richa is now a well-respected motorcycle apparel brand sold in over 40 countries worldwide. They offer a full range of products for any budget, embodying Richa’s motto: ‘Feel safe, feel good.’

I thank Felice, Faustine, and the folks at Richa for allowing me to review the Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boots.

Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boot Features

The Adventure X-Over Mid boots are a new addition to the Richa line. These Richa boots are loaded with features:

Premium quality leather uppers.

Breathable, waterproof, and windproof Aquashell membrane.

ForceFlex soles protect your feet from twisting and reduce the risk of torsion fractures under impact.

D3O® ankle protection

ATOP reel knob lacing system

Visit the Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP product page for a complete list of features.

First Impressions of the Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boots

When I first opened the box, I liked the styling with the ATOP wired lacing system. The styling to me was of a more rugged touring boot. Oh yeah, and the name is a mouthful.

The first ride was 300 kilometers just to get a feel for comfort. I set off on an annual three-day trip with ten friends a few days later. I put my trust in the Adventure X-Over boots, and they passed with flying colors.

After two months and twenty-five hundred kilometers of riding, these are my thoughts on the Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boots.

Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boot Construction

The boots are well-constructed with quality materials, ensuring durability. The combination of leather and synthetic materials provides a good mix of robustness and flexibility.

Based on the label inside the boot, I will attempt to translate.

Materials

1st Row – Outershell Upper

A blend of leather and synthetic suede and textile

2nd Row – Inner Lining

Textile – Mesh

3rd Row – Outer Sole

Other materials, in this case rubber

Protection

The Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boots feature multiple layers of protection:

CE Certified.

ForceFlex soles protect your feet from twisting and the risk of torsion fractures under impact.

Heel and toe reinforcement,

D3O® ankle protection,

Leather outers.

Water-resistant rubber soles for superior grip and stability

There is a CE standard for motorcycle boots, EN 13634:2017. I will attempt a brief explanation.

The motorcycle icon on the CE label pictured below indicates that these are motorcycle boots. Below the icon is the CE standard tested—in this case, EN13634:2017—and a series of four numbers. Each number represents a specific test result (1 or 2) in the following order (from left to right):

Height (1 – Ankle Height, 2 – Shin Height)

Abrasion (1 – Basic Pass, 2 – Superior Pass)

Impact Cut (1 – Basic Pass, 2 – Superior Pass)

Transverse Rigidity (1 – Basic Pass, 2 – Superior Pass)

The final line represents optional testing. This line may include:

IPA/IPS – Impact protection to the ankle or shin

WR – Resistance to water penetration

FO – Resistance to fuel and oil on the sole

SRA/SRB/SRC – Slip resistance of the sole

B – Breathability of uppers

WAD – Water absorption/desorption if inner

These boots are certified according to the EN 13634 Standard, published in 2017, and have achieved a level 2 | 2 | 1 | 2 | WR rating.

Although Adventure X-Over boots obtain a 2 rating for shin protection, a higher boot would provide better protection if you are a more serious off-road rider.

Waterproofing

The Adventure X-Over boots use an Aquashell membrane for waterproofing. This membrane is a cost-effective material that keeps your feet dry and comfortable in wet conditions.

The side tongue is gusseted, allowing the waterproofing to reach 8.5 inches. Using the boots inside waterproof riding pants should be no issue when riding in the rain or shallow water. If you are planning more serious off-road adventures, there may be better boots for you.

My feet stayed dry during several rainy rides. The “WP” in the name stands for waterproof, and these boots live up to that claim.

Retention

Richa uses the ATOP dial lacing and velcro retention system. I found the opening large enough to insert my foot easily.

The ATOP lacing system keeps things snug around the foot, while the velcro keeps things tight around the shin. This works well; simply slide your foot in and rotate the dial clockwise until you reach your desired tightness. To remove it, rotate the dial counterclockwise to release and open the velcro with a light tug.

It’s also easy to use with gloves, a big plus for motorcyclists.

Insole

Richa uses their standard EVA insole in the Adventure X-Over. I found it to offer good support and is durable to date.

Sole

The rubber sole uses Richa’s ForceFlex Technology. The armored plate was developed to be comfortable while preventing torsion fractures by maintaining a stable sole in case of an off.

I found the sole to be surprisingly flexible. This flexibility, in combination with the lugged sole, made the Adventure X-Over very comfortable on and off the bike.

Ventilation

Although there are no apparent vents, the Aquashell membrane, marketed as breathable along with the upper boot’s textile section, may offer some ventilation. I found the Adventure X-Over to be very comfortable in hot weather. In fact, they aid in keeping the high heat from the catalytic converter on the Norden 901 at bay.

Reflective Elements

There is a reflective pull at the top of the boots. The problem is that your riding pants always cover this loop. The small cut-out in the heel would be a perfect location for a small reflective element.

Branding

I am not big on excessive branding. The Adventure X-Over has the Richa name on the outside of the toe box and the Richa ‘R’ logo embossed on the shin guard and the sole. Nice and subtle, top marks from me!

Colorways

The Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boots come in black.

Overall Build Quality

The combination of leather, suede, and textile, along with the ATOP dial system, give the Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP boots a premium look and feel. During my review period, I have not encountered any problems with the build quality.

Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boot Fit & Feel

Sizing

I typically wear size 11 shoes, which for Richa converts to size 45. The boots fit perfectly. It’s always best to try them on at a shop and walk around for a few minutes to ensure a good fit.

Comfort

From the initial ride, the boots were comfortable. They felt stable on the bike and very flexible off the bike, which makes them great for running errands, walking around points of interest while traveling, or hanging out after a ride.

A single boot weighed 804 grams (1.77 lbs) on my cheap kitchen scale. For comparison, I have reviewed two similar-styled boots. The REV’IT Pioneer GTX boots weighed 913 grams (2.01 lbs), and Alpinestars RT8 weighed 823 grams (1.82 lbs).

The gusseted opening made putting the Adventure X-Over easy to take on and off. The velcro closure and ATOP lacing system do a great job of holding your feet in place. Additional comfort items include a reinforced gear shift pad and an accordion panel above the heel for added flexibility.

I used the boots from cool mornings to warm summer days. I had no issues with cold or hot feet.

The mid-height hit a sweet spot for my riding type. Overall, I rate the comfort of the Adventure X-Over Mid boots as EXCELLENT!

Care Instructions

Leather uppers should be cleaned with leather cleaner. Treat the leather upper promptly with a leather conditioner to nourish it. The textile upper should be cleaned with a soft brush and textile cleaner. Remove problematic stains by using a neutral soap.

Store boots in a dry, clean place, protected from sunlight and temperature fluctuations. Don’t store or transport your boots in an airtight plastic bag or container. Air them well after each use. If the boots are wet, dry them in a well-ventilated space without using a heater.

Warranty

Richa gear has a 2-year warranty: jackets, pants, jeans, gloves, rain clothing, functional underwear, boots, and shoes.

For details, please visit Richa Warranty.

Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boot Road Testing

I wore the boots mainly in summer weather, from 10 C (50 F) to 35 C (95 F). The summer temperatures prevented testing in colder conditions. I found the boots to be comfortable throughout the temperature range.

The Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP is waterproof. I had the opportunity to use the boots on several rainy rides.

SONY DSC

The boots use an Aquashell membrane. This membrane offers a cost-effective alternative to Gore-Tex.

When on the bike, the treaded sole felt stable when stopped in wet and dry conditions on pavement and loose gravel.

I have used the boots on residential streets, gravel roads, and secondary and major highways, and I found the Adventure X-Over boots to be comfortable in all riding conditions. The rubber sole allowed grip on the peg.

The real surprise was how comfortable the boots were for walking around at interesting stops while touring or running errands.

Final Thoughts about the Richa Adventure X-Over Mid ATOP WP Boots

The short answer to my thoughts after over twenty-five hundred kilometers of riding is that the Adventure X-Over Mid boots are fantastic for my riding needs.

The negatives for these boots are few.

Richa has marketed these as adventure boots, perhaps leveraging the popularity of adventure motorcycles. They are not the only brand to lean into adventure marketing. To me, they are more adventure touring boots with an emphasis on touring. To Richa’s credit, the specification sheet lists them as touring.

Also, the pull tabs are great for getting the boots on, but their reflective properties are gone as soon as I put my riding pants on the outside of the boots.

Now, onto the positives, of which there are plenty.

Riding and walking comfort, an Aquashell membrane waterproofing, an ATOP lacing system, and great looks. These attributes add up to a great pair of boots.

The Adventure X-Over Mid boots are very capable of my intended riding type. Mainly road/touring with a bit of gravel thrown in.

If you are looking for serious off-road adventure boots, you will need taller boots with additional protection.

If you are a touring rider who wants walking comfort when visiting sites along the way and is not concerned with Gore-Tex branding (and the associated cost), I don’t think you can go wrong with Richa’s Adventure X-Over Mid WP boots.

Pros

Solid construction

Great walking comfort

Aquashell waterproofing

CE Level protection

Excellent fit using ATOP lacing system

Reasonably lightweight

Good value

Cons

CE Level could be better

More touring than adventure

Reflective elements are not very useful

No Women’s Model

Specs

Manufacturer: Richa

Richa Price: (When Tested) Approximately $275

(When Tested) Approximately $275 Made In: Vietnam

Vietnam Colors: Black

Black Sizes: 40 to 47 ( about US 7 to 13)

40 to 47 ( about US 7 to 13) Review Period: July to August 2024

Important Links / Where to Buy