Hands-On Review: Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket

Breakdown The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket includes a waterproof liner, D3O CE Level 1 shoulder, elbow, back armor, and excellent ventilation. It is a good value for an all-around jacket. Build Quality Fit & Comfort Waterproof Protection Value for Money Pros Excellent Ventilation Several Color Options Numerous Size Options, Men’s and Women’s D3O CE Level 1 Armor on Shoulders, Elbows, and Back Pockets Chest Protection Waterproofing liner included Cons Only Level 1 Armor Only Single A Abrasion No tall or short options are available Limited color options for women Type B (large) armor for larger sizes would be nice 4.7 Buy Now Richa

Review Summary

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure is a well-ventilated jacket with Level 1 D3O shoulder, elbow, and back armor included.

The jacket includes a waterproof shell that can be used internally or externally. An optional insulated zip-in liner is also available, making the Infinity 2 Adventure an excellent all-weather jacket.

The combination of vents and mesh panels makes this an excellent summer jacket.

The Infinity 2 Adventure has excellent build quality and value pricing.

Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket: Comfort with a Waterproof Liner

I have been lucky to have Richa’s support. This is the third jacket and pant combination I have reviewed in the last five years. Previously, I reviewed the Richa Airstorm WP Jacket, Softshell Mesh Pants, and Brutus Gore-Tex Jacket and Pants. I looked forward to putting the Infinity 2 Adventure combo through its paces.

The Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket is a multi-season textile motorcycle adventure jacket for around $420. It features a waterproof liner, an optional thermal liner, mesh panels for ventilation, and D3O CE Level 1 protection at the shoulders, elbows, and back.

The Infinity line sits in the middle of the Richa jacket line. The next level up is the Brutus Gore-Tex jacket, which I reviewed previously. The Infinity 2 Adventure falls in the middle of the Infinity line, which includes the Infinity 2, Mesh, Flare, Adventure, Pro, and the new Infinity 3.

I tested the jacket on a Husqvarna Norden 901.

I received the jacket in late June, just in time for my annual three-day trip with some old friends.

About Richa

Richa dates back to 1952 when company founder Charles Rigaux launched his first pair of leather motorcycle gloves. His goal was quality, which remained a priority throughout later RICHA collections.

Richa grew, creating leather motorcycle clothing, including motorcycle jackets, pants, and accessories with high-tech coatings and advanced D3O® protection. Since 2011, Richa gloves have been GORE-TEX® certified.

Today, Richa is a trusted motorcycle apparel brand sold in over 40 countries worldwide. It offers a full range of products for any budget, staying true to its motto: ‘Feel safe, feel good.’

I thank Felice and Faustine for helping me get things sorted and Richa for allowing me to review the Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket.

Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket Features

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket has weather and abrasion protection features.

600D fabric combined with Superfabric

Waterproof removable in and over liner

Ventilation on the arms and chest with a large back exhaust panel

Accordion stretch panels at elbows

Optional removable thermal lining

Multiple pockets

Adjustable fit

D3O L1 protection at shoulders, elbows, and back

360 and short connection zippers

For a complete list of features, visit Richa’s product page.

First Impressions of the Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket

When Richa offered me a chance to review the Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket, they mentioned a new camel color available in early summer. After seeing the pictures, I decided to wait. After delivery, I determined it was worth the wait; I liked the new camel color and adventure styling. After slipping the jacket on, it had an excellent fit with loads of adjustability. After my first ride, the feature that stood out was the amount of ventilation.

Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket Construction

Outer Shell

Cordura 600D fabric, combined with Superfabric, is used in high-impact areas at the shoulders and elbows. This construction allows for an abrasion-resistant jacket.

Outer Shell: 100% Polyester

Lining: 100% Polyester

Interior

Nylon mesh lines the interior throughout for increased airflow and comfort.

Collar

The collar features a neoprene edge to minimize chafing and add comfort. It also has a Velcro tab and snap to attach to the opposite side for a secure fit. A small loop on the tab end and a hook on the collar allow a secure open position.

Pockets

There are seven pockets on the shell plus 2 in the waterproof liner:

5 Exterior Two large cargo-style pockets on the front snap closures. Two slash pockets behind the cargo pockets with a zippered closure. One large pocket on the lower back with a zippered closure.



Interior: Two large pockets with velcro tab closures

Waterproof Liner: Two interior pockets with a velcro tab closure



Hi-Viz

Many areas on this jacket provide reflectivity:

Upper and middle back

Upper chest

Upper and mid arm

Some of the branding logos are also reflective

The reflective bands appear silver in the daylight.

The Infinity 2 Adventure I tested is not a high-visibility jacket during the day, but the reflective elements certainly help for night riding. The camel color stands out more than the all-black. Other brighter color options are available.

Branding

The ‘Richa’ name is on both arms, the front left chest, the lower zipper flap, and the upper and middle back. The Richa ‘R’ logo is on the upper arms.

It is interesting how the branding on the vents is repeated on the mesh when the vents are open. It is subtle but shows excellent attention to detail.

Zippers

The main zipper is sizable and has a glove-friendly pull tab. Additional zippers can be found on the following:

Secondary front (for mesh) zipper

Vent panels and arm vents

Front and rear pockets

Attachment zipper for waterproof liner

A short and 360 connection between the jacket and pants

All the zippers worked smoothly. I mistakenly tried to zip the front secondary and primary zippers several times. They are different sizes, so I should have been aware. It’s not a problem; it’s just an observation.

Colorways

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket is available in five colors for men and two for women.

Men’s

Women’s

Waterproof Inner Liner

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure includes a waterproof liner. The liner attaches with two short zippers on the chest and snapped loops at the sleeves and collar.

The liner has a separate zippered closure, allowing it to be zipped into the jacket or worn as an outer rain shell. The liner includes two inner pockets and Richa reflective branding on the back.

The bottom also has domed snaps to allow the length to be adjusted. I used it shortened when worn internally to enable access to the zippers to attach to the pants. I used it in the extended configuration to allow full external coverage.

Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket Overall Build Quality

Sizing

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure jacket is only available in regular sizing. It is not available in short or tall sizes.

Men’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL

Women’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Use the Richa sizing chart when ordering. For example, I wear an XL for most North American jackets. At the time of the order, I was 6’3′′ tall with a 48” chest. The Richa chart put me at the upper limit of 2XL. I moved up to 3XL to ensure I had room for a mid-layer when required. The sleeve length was more than ample when seated on the bike.

Comfort

I found it to be very comfortable during my mid-season testing. The liner provides waterproofing and wind protection to expand the temperature range. For colder weather, the optional thermal liner or mid-layer will be needed. The neoprene-edged collar, with a holdback, also allowed neck comfort.

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket has a few features to help adjust its fit:

Adjustable straps on each side near the waist

Adjustable cord at the bottom

Zippers at the cuff

Adjustable tabs at the wrists and bottom

Velcro on collar

Adjustable straps at the biceps and forearms

Accordion stretch panels at the elbows

The cuff adjustment allows for an easy fit into a glove with gauntlets and opens wide enough to put the top of your gloves inside if desired.

Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket Functionality

Waterproof

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure uses an Aquashell waterproof liner that can be zipped into the shell or worn externally.

Aquashell provides some of the benefits of GORE-TEX technology, serving as a more affordable alternative.

I do a rain test on any gear claiming to be waterproof. This test could be done by either riding in the rain (preferred) or spraying myself with a hose. I would have to use the water hose method with no rain in the forecast.

Luckily, I woke up early one morning to rain. I checked the radar, and the rain was exiting my area, heading east. I quickly went into motorcycle storm chaser mode. In this case, I chose to wear the liner zipped outside the jacket.

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure worked great. In steady rain with intermittent heavy rain, I stayed completely dry. No rain made it through the main jacket.

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure will keep you dry when touring.

Breathability

The Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket impressed me most with its ventilation and ability to move air. It has built-in mesh panels on the chest and back and zippered vents on the arms and behind the main zipper.

The large chest panels open quickly with vertical zippers and horizontal velcro. After opening the zipper, simply tuck the flap below and snap it in place. The same procedure applies to the large back vent.

The full-length arm and center vents offer a zipper backed by mesh. These vents do a great job adding air to arms and torso.

I used the Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket mainly in summer weather, from 15 C (60 F) to 35 C (95 F). The summer temperatures prevented testing in colder conditions. With a good mid-layer, it would be an excellent multi-season jacket.

Protection

The Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket offers several layers of protection:

Outer shell made of Cordura 600D Oxford fabric in combination with SuperFabric in high-impact areas

D3O CE Level 1 protection in shoulders, elbows, and back

Protection is one area that the Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket could improve. I have tested jackets (including one I just tested) in a lower price range that use the higher CE Level 2 armor (although not D3O).

However, this jacket allows you to add chest protection and upgrade your back, chest, elbow, and shoulder protection.

EN17092-4:2020 is a standards document specifying general requirements for CE certification. The standard includes but is not limited to impaction, abrasion resistance, tear strength, seam strength, and dimensional stability.

Classification AAA: The highest level

Classification AA: More suited to touring gear

Classification A : Deemed suitable for urban riding

: Deemed suitable for urban riding Classification B is similar to A, but impact protectors are not required

Classification C covers garments such as mesh under-suits that have impact protection for off-road riding

The types of armor used in this jacket are:

Shoulder Certified ( EN 1621-1:2012 ; S TYPE A; Protection level: 1 )

; TYPE A; Protection level: ) Elbow Certified (EN 1621-1:2012; E TYPE A; Protection level: 1 )

Back Certified (EN 1621-2:2014; CB; Protection level: 1)

EN1621-1 is a Certification Standard for Shoulders, Elbows, and Knees. Protector Style S = Shoulder, E = Elbow, K = Knee.

EN1621-2 is a Certification for Backs. Protector Style FB = Full Back, CB = Center Back.

Type A has smaller dimensions, and Protection Level 1 offers lower protection than Level 2). It would be nice to see Type B used in XL+ sizes.

Care Instructions

The best way to keep the jacket looking good was to wipe it down with a damp cloth. If the jacket gets very dirty, remove all armor, machine wash it on a gentle cycle, and hang it to dry. If you get caught in the rain, let it drip dry.

Here are the attached instructions for the jacket:

For details, please visit Richa Washing Instructions

Warranty

RICHA offers a 2-year warranty on motorcycle jackets, pants, jeans, gloves, rain clothing, functional underwear, boots, and shoes.

For details, please visit Richa Warranty.

Final Thoughts on the Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket

I received the Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket in late June. In early July, I had an annual three-day ride organized by old high school friends, which was the perfect opportunity to test the jacket.

Each day of the trip, the temperature reached 32 C (90 F) with high humidity. Initially, I was concerned that I would be very hot, but I was pleasantly surprised with the air movement provided by the Infinity 2 Adventure.

I have no concerns about wearing this jacket on hot summer days. Although I haven’t had the chance to use it in cooler weather, with a good mid-layer, I have no concerns in this area either.

I can’t help but compare the Infinity 2 Adventure to the more expensive Richa Brutus jacket I reviewed two years ago.

Both jackets include a rain liner that can be worn inside or outside the jacket, although the Brutus’s liner is Gore-Tex. The Brutus also includes a thermal liner, giving it better cold-weather protection out of the box.

The Infinity 2 Adventure includes a back protector and far superior ventilation. For a big guy who runs hot, extra ventilation means a lot. Oh yeah, and it costs over $200 less.

So, if you’re on a budget and don’t care about having Gore-Tex, the Infinity 2 Adventure is a great choice.

The Richa Infinity Line is quite extensive and has varying budgets and features.

I enjoyed the adventure styling, comfort, weather protection, and D3O CE Level 1 protection—all for about $420. It would be nice to see Level 2 armor, but overall, given its flexibility, I think this is a good value.

Pros

Excellent Ventilation

Several Color Options

Numerous Size Options, Men’s and Women’s

D3O CE Level 1 Armor on Shoulders, Elbows, and Back

Pockets Chest Protection

Waterproofing liner included

Cons

Only Level 1 Armor

Only Single A Abrasion

No tall or short options are available

Limited color options for women

Type B (large) armor for larger sizes would be nice

Specs

Manufacturer: Richa

Richa Price: (When Tested) $420

(When Tested) $420 Made In: Pakistan

Pakistan Colors: Men’s Black, Grey, Blue, Orange, and Camel (tested); women’s Black and grey.

Men’s Black, Grey, Blue, Orange, and Camel (tested); women’s Black and grey. Sizes: Men’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL. Women’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL.

Men’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL. Women’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Review Period: July 2024 – August 2024

Important Links / Where to Buy