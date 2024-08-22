Hands-On Review: Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pants

Breakdown The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pants include a waterproof liner, D3O CE Level 1 knee armor, excellent ventilation, and Cordura 600 construction. They make a comfortable pair of adventure touring pants. I wish Richa would boost the protection level to level 2 and add larger format armor on larger sizes. Still, it is a great value that I would gladly wear on a multiday trip (which I did). Build Quality Fit & Comfort Waterproof Protection Value for Money Pros Excellent Ventilation Waterproofing Comfortable to wear D3O CE Level 1 Armor Women’s version is available Addition of cargo pockets Good value for money Cons Only Level 1 Armor Only Single A Abrasion There are no tall options for men or short and tall for women Single colorway for women (black color) Type B (large) armor for larger sizes would be nice 4.5 Buy Now Richa

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure is a pair of well-ventilated pants with Level 1 D3O knee armor included. Optional hip armor is available.

The pants include an Aquashell waterproof liner for rain protection.

The combination of vents makes this an excellent pair of summer pants.

The Infinity 2 Adventure has excellent build quality and value pricing.

Wide range of sizes for men and women

Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pants: Comfortable Adventure Touring Pants with a Waterproof Liner

I have been lucky to have Richa’s support. The Infinity Adventure 2 is the third jacket and pant combination I have reviewed in the last five years. Previously, I reviewed the Richa Airstorm WP Jacket, Softshell Mesh Pants, and Brutus Gore-Tex Jacket and Pants. I looked forward to putting the Infinity 2 Adventure combo through its paces.

The Infinity 2 Adventure Pants are multi-season textile motorcycle adventure pants for around $305. It features a waterproof liner, mesh panels for ventilation, and D3O CE Level 1 protection at the knees.

The Infinity line sits in the middle of the Richa lineup. The next level up is the Brutus Gore-Tex combo, which I reviewed previously. The Infinity 2 Adventure falls just below the Pro in the Infinity line, which includes the Infinity 2, Mesh, Flare, Adventure, Pro, and the new Infinity 3.

I tested the jacket on a Husqvarna Norden 901.

I received the jacket in late June, just in time for my annual three-day trip with some old (and new) friends.

About Richa

Richa dates back to 1952 when company founder Charles Rigaux launched his first pair of leather motorcycle gloves. His goal was quality, which remained a priority throughout later RICHA collections.

Richa grew, creating leather motorcycle clothing, including motorcycle jackets, pants, and accessories with high-tech coatings and advanced D3O® protection. Since 2011, Richa gloves have been GORE-TEX® certified.

Today, Richa is a trusted motorcycle apparel brand sold in over 40 countries worldwide. It offers a full range of products for any budget, staying true to its motto: ‘Feel safe, feel good.’

I thank Felice and Faustine for helping me get things sorted and Richa for allowing me to review the Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pants.

Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pant Features

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pants have several features that offer protection from inclement weather and abrasion. The most notable are listed below.

Features

Removable waterproof liner

Controllable ventilation in critical areas

Stretch panels for optimal fitting

Adjustment straps at the waist and legs

D3O® L1 protection on knees

Cordura 600D oxford fabric

For a complete list of features, check out the Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pants on the company’s website.

Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pant First Impressions

I looked forward to receiving the waterproof Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pants (and Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket) for day-long trips in changing weather conditions.

The first thing I noticed was the solid construction—the Richa pants appeared to be well-built. I liked the subtle black styling and branding. I also liked the additional cargo pockets. It’s always nice to have extra space to carry ‘stuff.’

Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pant Construction

Outer Shell

Cordura 600D fabric is used in combination with SuperFabric added on the knees. This construction allows for an abrasion-resistant pair of pants. Stretch panels at the back of the knee and groin and accordion panels at the knees and below the waist aid in comfort.

Interior

Nylon mesh lines the interior of these pants throughout for increased airflow and comfort.

Waistband

The waistband features an elastic waist and velcro adjustment on both sides. The closure is zippered, covered by a flap held in place by a snap and metal hook. Behind the zipper is an additional layer of backing material. All this adds to comfort and weather protection.

Pockets

There are two front zippered slash pockets. It is an excellent place for small things like earplugs.

There are also two larger cargo pockets on each hip. These pockets have a large flap with Velcro closure.

The slash pockets are lined for water resistance, but the cargo pockets are not.

Hi-Viz

As with most pants I have tested in the past, high visibility is not a high priority, so any reflective elements are a bonus.

There is reflective branding at the back of the waist, above the knee, and along the flap covering the zipper on the lower leg. The bands are subtle in daylight but very reflective in the dark from side angles.

Branding

Branding is subtle, which I like. The Richa name appears in the reflective strips on the lower leg. Reflective Richa ‘R’ logos are at the back of the waist and right thigh.

Where the right side gets a reflective ‘R’ above the knee, the left receives the Richa name in black above the front pocket and on the thigh vent. Interestingly, the branding on the left thigh vent is repeated on the mesh when the vents are open. It is subtle but shows excellent attention to detail.

Zippers

The main fly zipper has an additional rain/wind flap. The front pockets are zippered. Two-way zippers with mesh backing are at the bottom of each leg. Two zippers (either short or 360 degrees) connect the Infinity 2 Adventure Pants to a compatible jacket.

The vent panels have zippers on either side. When opening the vents, ensure the zippers are tucked into the small cavity. Otherwise, the zipper pulls are very close to the body work of the bike.

All the zippers operated smoothly.

Colorways

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pants are available in black or light grey for men and black only for women.

Men’s

Women’s

Waterproof Inner Liner

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure pants use a zippered Aquashell waterproof inner liner. The liner attaches at the top with a single zipper around the waist and fastens at the bottom of the legs with color-coded buttons and loops.

Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pant Overall Build Quality

Sizing

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure pants are only available in regular and short sizing. It is not available in tall sizes.

Men’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL – Regular and Short Inseam

Women’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL

Use the Richa sizing chart when ordering. For example, I wear an XL for most North American pants. At the time of the order, I was 6’3′′ tall with 43” hips and 34” inseam. The Richa chart put me at the upper limit of 2XL. I moved up to 3XL to get some extra length and ensure I had room for a mid-layer when required. The leg length was still a bit short when seated on the bike.

Comfort

I found the pants very comfortable with or without the waterproof liner.

Thought has been given to comfort in several ways:

Included waterproof liner

Adjustments (see below)

Accordion panels at the knees and waist back help with flexibility

Stretch panels behind the knees and groin to reduce bulk and add comfort

The Infinity 2 Adventure jacket has an optional thermal liner, but the pants do not. I naturally run on the warm side, so this did not impact me. On cooler days, I wear a full-length base or mid-layer.

Adjustability

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pants allowed for fitment in several ways:

Elastic waistband with adjustable velcro straps at the waist

Adjustable velcro straps at the calves

Zippers at the hem

Adjustable velcro at the hem

Three-position knee armor

These straps and adjustments allow you to fine-tune the fit for comfort. In addition, the hem adjustment opens wide enough to slide over motorcycle boots with velcro to tighten around the ankles.

Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pant Functionality

Waterproofing

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure uses an Aquashell zip-in liner. Aquashell provides some benefits of GORE-TEX technology, serving as a more affordable alternative.

I try to rain-test anything branded as a pair of waterproof motorcycle pants. So, with rain forecast in the area during my review, I headed out for a 100-km ride.

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure combo worked great. In steady rain with intermittent heavy rain, I stayed completely dry. The outer shell also did an excellent job of shedding water.

The Richa Infinity 2 Adventure combo will keep you dry when touring. Oh yeah, so did the Richa Adventure X-Over Mid boots I was testing simultaneously.

Breathability

The Infinity 2 Adventure Pants contain thigh ventilation panels and zippered vents on the lower legs.

The large thigh panels open quickly with vertical zippers and horizontal velcro. After opening the zipper, simply tuck the flap below and snap it in place.

The lower leg mesh was less valuable, hidden behind a weather flap even when open.

I used the Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket/Pant combo mainly in summer weather, from 15 C (60 F) to 35 C (95 F). The summer temperatures prevented testing in colder conditions. With a good mid-layer, it would be an excellent multi-season setup.

Overall, the ventilation of the Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pants was excellent.

Protection

The Infinity 2 Adventure Pants offer several layers of protection:

Abrasion-resistant construction with SuperFabric

D3O CE Level 1 protection in the knees

Hip pockets for added armor (armor not included)

Protection is one area where the Infinity 2 Adventure Pants lack. I have tested less expensive pants with higher CE Level 2 armor.

However, you can add hip protection and upgrade the knee protection.

EN17092-4:2020 specifies general requirements for CE certification. The standard includes (but is not limited to) impaction abrasion resistance, tear strength, seam strength, and dimensional stability. The Infinity 2 Adventure pants have a single A rating. Given their solid construction, I was surprised they didn’t have an AA rating.

Classification AAA: The highest level

Classification AA: More suited to touring gear

Classification A : Deemed suitable for urban riding

: Deemed suitable for urban riding Classification B is similar to A, but impact protectors are not required

Classification C covers garments such as under-suits that have impact protection for off-road riding

The armor used in these pants is:

Knee Certified (EN 1621-1:2012; KES TYPE A; Protection level: 1)

EN1621-1 is a certification standard for shoulders, elbows, and knees.

Protector styles are as follows: S = Shoulder, E = Elbow, K = Knee, KES = Knee/Elbow/Shoulder, CB = Center Back, and FB = Full Back. Type A has smaller dimensions, and Protection Level 1 provides less protection than Level 2.

Care Instructions

The best way to keep the pants looking good is to wipe them down with a damp cloth. If the pants get very dirty, remove the armor, hand or machine wash them, and hang them to dry. If you get caught in the rain, let them drip dry instead.

For details, please visit Richa Washing Instructions.

Warranty

Richa gear has a 2-year warranty: jackets, pants, jeans, gloves, rain clothing, functional underwear, boots, and shoes.

For details, please visit Richa Warranty.

Final Thoughts on the Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Pants

When I reviewed the Richa Softshell WP Mesh pants several years ago, I stated that I no longer had an excuse for not being ATGATT. That statement still holds. They are lightweight with the convenience of jeans, which I appreciated.

Now that I have changed bikes, I am less keen on mesh on my lower legs. The catalytic converter on the Norden 901 generates a lot of heat in stop-and-go traffic. So, the solid material inside the lower leg is much appreciated. The large thigh vents are a great compromise to full mesh pants.

Although the Infinity 2 Adventure pants are labeled adventure (it is in the name), I categorize them as touring or adventure/touring. They are great for all-round riding, with some gravel roads mixed in. Perfect for my type of riding.

One main negative with these pants is their single A rating and lack of CE level 2 armor protection. However, updated armor is available at an added cost.

So, suppose you don’t care about having a Gore-Tex label on your gear and want to save a few dollars. In that case, the Infinity 2 Adventure pants are an excellent value, especially in combination with the Infinity 2 Adventure jacket.

After over 2000 km, I found the pants kept me well-ventilated in the heat and dry in the rain, which was precisely what I was looking for. They look good too!

Pros

Excellent ventilation

Waterproofing

Comfortable

D3O CE Level 1 Armor

Women’s version is available

Addition of cargo pockets

Value

Cons

Only Level 1 Armor

Only Single A Abrasion

There are no tall options for men or short and tall for women

Only black available for women

Type B (large) armor for larger sizes would be nice

Specs

Manufacturer: Richa

Richa Price: (When Tested) Approximately $305

(When Tested) Approximately $305 Made In: Pakistan

Pakistan Colors: Black, Grey

Black, Grey Sizes: Men’s Regular and Short S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL. Women’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL.

Men’s Regular and Short S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL, 6XL. Women’s S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL. Review Period: July to August 2024

Important Links / Where to Buy