REV’IT! Thorium Pant Review Summary Review Summary The REV’IT! Thorium TF motorcycle pants are inspired more by fashion than technicality, though this is not to suggest that there aren’t technical bona fides woven into the garment. Think “sport-tech-jogger” and you’ve got a pretty good idea of what the design brief was for the Thorium. The Thorium pants are part of REV’IT!’s DARK Collection of urban motorcycling clothing and are squarely targeted at (sport bike) riders in the urban environment. DESIGN BUILD QUALITY SIZING AND FIT PROTECTION VALUE FOR MONEY Pros The pants make a bold statement – fashion design was definitely front and center in creating the Thorium. Build quality from REV’IT! is reliably solid. Protection is on point for pants of this type and intended use – CE level 1 protectors come as standard in the hips and knees. Cons Expensive – at this price point there are many strong competitors that offer different (better?) feature sets while still being fashionably hip for urban riders. Ugly Bros Jogger and Jogger K come quickly to mind. Pants are aggressively tapered toward the ankle and the zips at cuffs are quite short so wearing them with a boot is out unless you tuck them inside. I also found the fit in the lower leg very tight – not easy to pull on. The armor pockets at the knee are accessed from the outside, which is nice, but they are very difficult to maneuver with the zipper. 3.8 REV’IT! Thorium Pant Image Gallery Buy Now RevZilla REV’IT!

Designed to work alongside other items from REV’IT!’s DARK collection, the Thorium has an urban focus and is intended to have a high-end look and feel. It is first and foremost a fashion-inspired pant, that also happens to have an AA safety rating.

The tapered fit is described by REV’IT! as “expressive”. It is more “skinny jean” than tapered in my view.

Quite stiff right out of the box – definitely needs some time to soften up.

Virtually no ventilation, though that’s in keeping with the focus of the pant.

Pretty hefty price tag for the feature set.

A pant with a very specific target market – definitely not for everyone.

The Thorium TF pant from REV’IT! has a distinct look and feel inspired by street fashion

I recently reviewed the REV’IT! Parabolica Jacket for wBW, and in my relentless search for clothing that was less “sport adventure” and more “lifestyle” oriented, was thrilled to have the opportunity to try out the Thorium pant from the Dutch powerhouse.

Most of us who have been riding for some time have the requisite riding jeans, quite likely some leather pants in the gear closet, and some bombproof textile pants for aggressive off-road or adventure touring.

Where most of us have a gap is in clothing that truly does work every bit as well off the bike as on. REV’IT!, a favorite brand of mind, has deep roots in the adventure touring realm, but has broadened its reach in recent years to include an interesting range of clothing options for the urban rider.

I was intrigued by the Parabolica jacket, and thought it would be interesting to see how REV’IT! had fared with the Thorium pant, which definitely comes with no small amount of hype – and a relatively hefty price tag for an urban pant.

Fit and Comfort

The first thing to know about the Thorium pant is that it doesn’t feel like a riding jean. The combination of 47% Polyamide, 31% Cotton, 11% Polyester, 10% PET, and 1% Elastane gives the pants a heavy and stiff feel, at least initially.

Over 2 months of testing I’ve found that the pant softens a little, but it is definitely more “robust” than I would have thought or expected for a pant aimed at the fashion-conscious urban rider.

The Thorium isn’t a jean but neither is it an overtly technical pant – and therein lies its appeal

REV’IT! describe the fit as “Regular, tapered”, but in my experience it seems much skinnier and tighter. I own both the original moto tapered fit jean and the Jackson “skinny fit” jean from REV’IT! and both are easier to pull on than the Thorium. There is some stretch here, courtesy of the Elastane, which is great, but be advised that this is a pant that will play well with “long, lean” builds.

The tapered fit is intended to “gradually narrow from the waist and thigh down to the ankle”, providing “a comfortable fit around the waist while creating a close-fitting appearance around the ankles, giving a modern and stylish look.”

I agree that the pant is comfortable around the waist, but for me the close-fitting appearance started well above the ankles. Both legs feature a waterproof short zipper at the cuff and I had to keep it partially unzipped to get the pant over my TCX Mood riding trainers.

I found the leg of the Thorium to fit very snugly

The pant features a classic 5 pocket layout, and there is virtually no adjustability on the fit. Nor is there any insulation. This latter comment is not a big deal, at least for me.

The Thorium is a pant to be worn on cool to warm days (think Spring, early Summer, early Fall). In my view, it would be too warm on the hottest Summer days, but it has more than enough insulating qualities for cool Spring or early Fall rides.

The Thorium features a classic 5-pocket style, with additions. Note the vertical thigh pocket

Protection

The Thorium pant is certified according to the EN 17092 Standard, published in 2020 and has achieved AA rating. For more details about certification click here. This is an undeniably impressive achievement for a pant that emphasizes its fashion and “off the bike” versatility.

The Thorium TF is AA Certified

The outer shell is comprised of Cordura knit, polyester ripstop, and polyester stretch. The specific composition is 47% Polyamide, 31% Cotton, 11% Polyester, 10% PET, 1% Elastane. The CORDURA® stetch twill gives the pants enhanced abrasion resistance and toughness over traditional cotton denim fabrics.

It also provides good freedom of movement and comfort both on and off the bike. The PWR|Shell, a staple of REV’IT!’s product range, conveys incredible durability and abrasion resistance due to its special ripstop weaving. Thick reinforcement threads are interwoven at regular intervals into the fabric in a crosshatch pattern known as ripstop.

My comments above regarding fit notwithstanding, when you do get the Thorium pant on you feel well-protected; there is something reassuringly robust in its look and feel.

The pant comes standard with REV’IT!’s award-winning SEESMART CE-level 1 hip and knee Protectors (RV36). I have used these protectors in several other pairs of REV’IT! trousers and they are ultra-thin, super pliable and comfy – so much so that I have never felt a need to remove the knee armor when off the bike.

The Thorium TF comes pre-loaded with REV’IT!’s award-winning and super slim SeeSmart armor

The protection scheme is rounded out with reflective strips on each lower leg that offer good visibility in low and poor light conditions.

Both lower legs feature laminated reflective strips

Ventilation

Ventilation on the Thorium pant is non-existent. There is a large vertical thigh pocket on the right leg that could be opened up, but it is not backed by a mesh liner that flows air to the leg so is of minimal benefit with respect to ventilation. So, as noted above, this is not a warm weather pant; think early Spring, early Summer, and early Fall.

The right leg of the Thorium TF features a generous vertical thigh pocket, but it doesn’t add much ventilation

Zippers and Pockets

REV’IT! is reliably good with zippers and pockets and for the most part that tradition carries over to the Thorium. There are two slant pockets on either side of the front of the pants, with a “coin pocket” incorporated into the right-hand pocket.

There are two rear pockets, and a waterproof vertical thigh pocket on the right leg of the pants. All the zips are YKK so you can be assured of smooth action and longevity. In addition, there are two waterproof zippers (gussets) on each lower leg.

Front slanted pockets on the Thorium TF

Rear pockets on the Thorium TF

The zippered gussets at the bottom of the pants are intended to assist in putting the pants on, or taking them off, and crucially, fitting the pants over motorcycle boots.

I typically wear a pair of Daytona RoadStar GTX boots that, while hardly slim, are not ADV or MX in style. There was no way I could fit the Thorium pants over these boots, so I swapped them out for a pair of my TCX Mood GTX riding trainers and if I kept the zippers partially undone I could fit the pants over them.

This may be down to “operator error” on my part, or maybe the pants are best suited as “in the boot” pants that should be tucked in, but overall I found the tightness of the pants at the ankle to be a hassle compared to other pants in my closet.

Lower leg zippered gussets on the Thorium TF

Visibility

Visibility on the Thorium is appropriate for their intended use. Nobody is going to confuse these pants with a hi-viz option, but that’s not their unique selling proposition. These are fashion-oriented, even stealth-oriented pants that do double duty as AA-certified motorcycle wear.

As such, the reflective strips on each lower leg, and a reflective logo at the waist of the pants ensure good visibility from all directions.

Reflective strips on the Thorium TF

I’ve had absolutely no worries about wearing the Thorium pants at night or in poor light; headlights definitely pick up the reflective panels on the lower legs and I can rely on other visibility aids in my jacket, helmet and gloves to ensure that I’m seen.

Valve H2O In the Real World

The REV’IT! Thorium pants are a unique addition to my gear closet. They are not as immediately comfortable as some of my motorcycle riding jeans, including the aforementioned moto jean and Jackson skinny jean from REV’IT!, but they offer something different, something a little bit edgier.

If you think about riding somewhere for date night, and you want to dress things up a bit by not wearing denim then these could well be an excellent option. They are best worn, in my opinion, in cool to warm weather when rain is not in the forecast. They have sufficient insulating qualities to keep you comfortable from the low 50s to the high 60s F, but they are not well-suited to precipitation.

The fit on these pants is interesting and it is worth taking the time to try and get the fit dialed in. I tested a size 28 waist, which is typically my go-to in REV’IT! pants, and that was perfect.

The problem, if I can call it that, was the leg length and the taper on the leg. I found the pants fit very tight from just above the knee to the ankle. Maybe I should have opted for a 34-inch inseam versus my normal 32 and had the pants hemmed as needed? In any case, I haven’t yet moved the pants from “interesting” to “go-to” when I consider the options in my closet.

The Thorium boasts a certain “cool factor” but the fit is a very personal thing that didn’t quite work for me

In truth, I feel a bit torn about the pants. I wanted to really like them, in part because I love REV’IT! as a brand and in part because I love the concept behind the pants. And yet I can’t help thinking that, for me at least, these are a rare misstep by the Dutch juggernaut.

I would recommend REV’IT! jeans pretty much without reservation, especially the moto jean TF (both original if you can find them and version 2.0), the Detroit, and several others. I would also recommend the brand’s more technical adventure touring and ADV pants, including the Globe GTX and the Valve H20.

For now, I would say that the Thorium is a pant to definitely look at, but be careful about how you intend to wear it/use it, and how it fits. If you’re longer and leaner than my 5’10” 155 pound frame, the pants could be a real X-factor in your moto wardrobe. If you’re not, there are plenty of other great options in the fashion-lifestyle realm, particularly from UglyBros.

Value for Money

Value for money is a subjective, or personal point. In light of my comments above, I would say that the Thorium pants don’t deliver in quite the same way I’ve experienced other REV’IT! pant options. That said, for the right person (I’m thinking a younger rider who wears truly skinny jeans off the bike) they might be viewed as offering huge value because they have a distinct look and feel. They are cool looking, for sure, but they just don’t fit me in the way I would want them to at this price point.

Final Thoughts

The REV’IT! Thorium Pants are most properly viewed as being for a specific kind of rider – the urban rider who craves distinct, fashion-focused clothing that offers appropriate levels of moto-specific protection. The use of Cordura knit material and SeeSmart armor take care of the protection part. The rest is all about fashion. REV’IT! make this much clear: Stand out and show your dark side with the REV’IT! Thorium Pants.

