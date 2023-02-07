Polaris Reveals Fourth Quarter Results for 2022

With Harley and LiveWire’s 2022 figures out of the way, more brands are stepping into the new year with piles of manila-shod proofs – and today, the quarterly results come from Indian’s parent company, Polaris.

According to RideApart, Polaris made $2,400,000,000 (yes, that’s billions) in sales, with 88% of those sales dominated by the American market. Globally, the company is celebrating a +21% spike, translating to a domestic +23%.

Very nice.

A view of a Victory motorcycle, previously owned by Polaris. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.

“International markets account for the remaining 12 percent of Polaris’ deliveries, which equals $296M in sales,” contributes coverage from RideApart.

“Looking ahead, we see significant opportunity for success supported by a strong pipeline of new products and continued supply chain improvement,” adds Mike Speetzen, Polaris’s CEO.

Out of Polaris’s monetary triumphs, Indian’s also contributed – though the percentage was in the single digits and nothing too fancy.

Considering “retail sales for the comparable motorcycle industry shrunk in the mid-single digits percent,” any positive percentage is a win in both our (and Speetzen’s) books.

“Although macroeconomic headwinds may persist in 2023, our team remains agile and poised to deliver industry-leading innovation that is consistent with the Polaris brand,” Speetzen finishes.

Polaris is anticipating a 0-to-5-percent sales increase for 2023, with their sporty new FTR (and the new contest to win the custom Loeb FTR).

