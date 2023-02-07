Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick
Motorcycle News
Polaris Reveals Fourth Quarter Results for 2022

+21% Spike, and “Modest Growth” from Indian Motorcycles

A beauty Indian Scout. Media sourced from The Business Journals.
With Harley and LiveWire’s 2022 figures out of the way, more brands are stepping into the new year with piles of manila-shod proofs – and today, the quarterly results come from Indian’s parent company, Polaris

According to RideApart, Polaris made $2,400,000,000 (yes, that’s billions) in sales, with 88% of those sales dominated by the American market. Globally, the company is celebrating a +21% spike, translating to a domestic +23%. 

Very nice. 

A view of a Victory motorcycle, previously owned by Polaris. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.
“International markets account for the remaining 12 percent of Polaris’ deliveries, which equals $296M in sales,” contributes coverage from RideApart

“Looking ahead, we see significant opportunity for success supported by a strong pipeline of new products and continued supply chain improvement,” adds Mike Speetzen, Polaris’s CEO. 

A view of a Victory motorcycle, previously owned by Polaris. Media sourced from InsideEvs.
Out of Polaris’s monetary triumphs, Indian’s also contributed – though the percentage was in the single digits and nothing too fancy. 

Considering “retail sales for the comparable motorcycle industry shrunk in the mid-single digits percent,” any positive percentage is a win in both our (and Speetzen’s) books. 

“Although macroeconomic headwinds may persist in 2023, our team remains agile and poised to deliver industry-leading innovation that is consistent with the Polaris brand,” Speetzen finishes. 

Polaris is anticipating a 0-to-5-percent sales increase for 2023, with their sporty new FTR (and the new contest to win the custom Loeb FTR). 

What do you think? 

*Media sourced from InsideEvs, Motorcycle Daily, and Motorcycle.com*