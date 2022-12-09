The 2023 Polaris Slingshot Lineup 

Polaris has just dropped their lineup of machines for the Motorsports industry – and as per usual, the brand has listened to their customers and added a handful of accessory goodies to the 2023 range.

For this year, all machines continue to be offered in manual and AutoDrive variants. A new 7-inch touchscreen (powered by RIDE COMMAND) is now joined on the dash by a RAM® X-Grip Phone Mount and an Excursion Rear View Mirror, both of which were customer requests.

Polaris’s 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.

We’ve even got a bunch of new colors to play with; Polaris’s recent press release on BusinessWire tells us that SL’s now got a ‘Pacific Teal,’ the SLR’s been dressed in ‘Lime Shadow,’ and the R’s rocking it in a ‘Miami Blue Fade.’

Not enough?

How about more? Accessories like the “Slingshade® top, Rear Fender, Exterior Painted Accents, Belt Guard and Front Grille” now make up a list of more than 50 new premium painted accessories available to the public.

Creating a machine made for you and only you is a part of owning a Polaris; with the Slingshot factory personalizing each machine to roll out the doors, options include choosing a “paint color, transmission type, and either the sporty manual or accessible AutoDrive transmission,” as well as a preference in wheels, seats, and hoods.

All models have the option to upgrade by choosing “Aluminum Roll Hoops, adding XK Glow® Interior Lighting, or enhancing their sound with Stage 3 Audio by Rockford Fosgate®, which integrates speakers into the roll hoops placed directly behind each seat’s headrest.”

Bottom line, there’s never been a better machine to cater to all wheels, and for this year, the following models will be up for that empty spot in the garage:

Slingshot S

Manual – Starting at $21,499 & $21,799 in California

AutoDrive – Starting at $23,349 & $23,649 in California

Slingshot S with Technology Package 1

Manual – Starting at $24,299 & $24,599 in California

AutoDrive – Starting at $26,149 & $26,449 in California

Slingshot SL

Manual – Starting at $27,499 & $27,799 in California

AutoDrive – Starting at $29,349 & $29,649 in California

Slingshot SLR

Manual – Starting at $30,399 & $30,699 in California

AutoDrive – Starting at $32,249 & $32,549 in California

Slingshot R

Manual – Starting at $33,999 & $34,299 in California

AutoDrive – Starting at $36,149 & $36,449 in California

What do you think? Stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.