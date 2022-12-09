Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··2 min read

The 2023 Polaris Slingshot Lineup 

New Paint, ‘Design Your Own Ride,’ and More

Polaris's 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.
Polaris's 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.

Polaris has just dropped their lineup of machines for the Motorsports industry – and as per usual, the brand has listened to their customers and added a handful of accessory goodies to the 2023 range. 

For this year, all machines continue to be offered in manual and AutoDrive variants. A new 7-inch touchscreen (powered by RIDE COMMAND) is now joined on the dash by a RAM® X-Grip Phone Mount and an Excursion Rear View Mirror, both of which were customer requests. 

Polaris's 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.
Polaris’s 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.

We’ve even got a bunch of new colors to play with; Polaris’s recent press release on BusinessWire tells us that SL’s now got a ‘Pacific Teal,’ the SLR’s been dressed in ‘Lime Shadow,’ and the R’s rocking it in a ‘Miami Blue Fade.’

Not enough? 

How about more? Accessories like the “Slingshade® top, Rear Fender, Exterior Painted Accents, Belt Guard and Front Grille” now make up a list of more than 50 new premium painted accessories available to the public.

Polaris's 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.
Polaris’s 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.

Creating a machine made for you and only you is a part of owning a Polaris; with the Slingshot factory personalizing each machine to roll out the doors, options include choosing a “paint color, transmission type, and either the sporty manual or accessible AutoDrive transmission,” as well as a preference in wheels, seats, and hoods.

All models have the option to upgrade by choosing “Aluminum Roll Hoops, adding XK Glow® Interior Lighting, or enhancing their sound with Stage 3 Audio by Rockford Fosgate®, which integrates speakers into the roll hoops placed directly behind each seat’s headrest.”

Polaris's 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.
Polaris’s 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.

Bottom line, there’s never been a better machine to cater to all wheels, and for this year, the following models will be up for that empty spot in the garage:

Slingshot S 

  • Manual – Starting at $21,499 & $21,799 in California
  • AutoDrive – Starting at $23,349 & $23,649 in California

Slingshot S with Technology Package 1 

  • Manual – Starting at $24,299 & $24,599 in California 
  • AutoDrive – Starting at $26,149 & $26,449 in California
See also
Polaris's 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.
Polaris’s 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.

Slingshot SL 

  • Manual – Starting at $27,499 & $27,799 in California
  • AutoDrive – Starting at $29,349 & $29,649 in California

Slingshot SLR

  • Manual – Starting at $30,399 & $30,699 in California
  • AutoDrive – Starting at $32,249 & $32,549 in California

Slingshot R 

  • Manual – Starting at $33,999 & $34,299 in California
  • AutoDrive – Starting at $36,149 & $36,449 in California
Polaris's 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.
Polaris’s 2023 lineup. Media sourced from Polaris.

What do you think? Stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties. 

*Media sourced from Polaris*