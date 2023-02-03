Harley-Davidson’s 2022 Fourth Quarter Results

Our iconic American bike builder has some new market spikes to celebrate – and the festivities apparently include a 9.6% shares increase.

“We ended the year in a healthier inventory position and are set up for a solid start to the riding season,” adds Gina Goetter, chief financial officer for Harley-Davidson.

If you recall, the brand’s third quarter was officially logged at a fluffy 19% for unit shipments back in late October of last year; H-D’s fourth quarter also ended up at a “12% jump in fourth-quarter revenue to $918.63 million, topping expectations of $909.97 million in a Refinitiv survey of analysts.”

That puts overall yearly specs at “revenues of $5.76 billion compared to $5.34 billion in 2021, and an operating income of $909 million compared to $823 million in the previous year” (via Motorcycle.com’s blog).

A view of Harley motorcyclists. Media sourced from Reuters.

The high won’t last long, unfortunately; with borrowing cost inflation and a calculated spike in operating income (20%-25%) anticipated for H-D’s near future, the rollercoaster is slotted to make a wee dip.

“A higher interest rate adds to the cost of the bike,” explains Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners LLC (sourced by Reuters).

“… when you hear talk of a recession, companies get cautious, and people get cautious.”

A view of a female Harley-Davidson motorcyclist. Media sourced from Harley.

What’s Harley-Davidson’s prediction for 2023?

Overall growth, with last year’s production pause being the partial fault of “a parts issue from a third-party supplier.”

Now that showrooms are no longer working at deficit of models, we look forward to seeing new and used scoots hit the road’s up-and-coming year of rev-happy shenanigans.

Stay tuned for updates (LiveWire’s going to be a fun one), hit that button at the top of our page for a little ad-free reading, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.