Pando Moto BIA BLACK – Protective Motorcycle Base Layer / Bodysuit Review

Review Summary The Pando Moto Bia Black Protective Motorcycle Base Layer Body fuses top-tier CE AAA-rated protection with a sleek, form-fitting design built specifically for women riders. Made from ultra-durable Baltistex and ventilated Cordura mesh, it offers exceptional abrasion resistance and airflow for both on- and off-bike wear. With included D3O® Ghost™ CE Level 1 armor at the elbows and shoulders, an optional QUATROFLEX CE Level 2 back protector, and a bi-stretch construction with an adjustable crotch closure, this base layer provides confident protection, mobility, and all-day comfort. Design & Quality 96 Size & Fit 90 Comfort 95 Protection 85 Value for Money 88 Pros Streamlined, Flattering Fit: hugs the body without feeling restrictive. Its sleek, minimal silhouette looks great under jackets or on its own, giving off a clean, athletic vibe that flatters a range of body types. Premium Construction: Made from abrasion-resistant Balistex with built-in stretch, the bodysuit feels sturdy yet flexible. The stitching, zippers, and overall finish show high attention to detail, matching the premium price point. Comfort-First Design: The fabric moves naturally with the body, offering comfort in both riding and casual settings. Breathable panels help regulate temperature, and the soft inner lining prevents chafing during longer rides. Integrated Protection: Equipped with removable D3O® Ghost™ CE level 1 armor the bodysuit provides reliable impact protection without adding bulk. The armor stays securely in place, even during movement. Easy Layering: Its slim profile makes it ideal for layering under riding jackets or outer shells, letting riders customize their setup based on weather or riding conditions. Effortless Style & Versatility: The one-piece design feels elevated compared to standard riding jackets, blending function with fashion. Cons Back Armor Sold Separately: While the BIA includes CE Level 1 armor at the elbows and shoulders, there’s no protection for the back included. Fit Can Be Tricky for Some Body Types: The one-piece design offers a sleek silhouette but leaves little room for adjustment. Depending on proportions, some riders may find the torso length slightly off. Premium Price Point: It’s a higher investment for what’s essentially a base layer with built-in armor. Riders new to moto gear might hesitate at the cost. 91 Buy Now Revzilla Pando Moto

Pando Moto BIA BLACK – Protective Motorcycle Base Layer / Bodysuit

Finding women’s motorcycle gear that balances protection, comfort, and a sleek, functional design is still surprisingly difficult. Many base layers are either too stiff, too bulky, or skimp on armor to look stylish. After reviewing Pando Moto Mila Cargo Riding Jeans and being seriously impressed by their comfort, quality, and understated style, I knew I had to snag one more piece before the Canadian riding season came to an end. The Pando Moto Bia Black Protective Motorcycle Base Layer Bodysuit stands out because it doesn’t force you to compromise. This is my first dedicated armored base layer, and before this, I’d been layering standard athletic tops under jackets, which never fit quite right or stayed in place.

Built from ultra-strong Baltistex and breathable Cordura® mesh, the Bia provides real abrasion resistance while remaining lightweight and flexible. CE Level 1 D3O® armor at the elbows and shoulders, plus an optional QUATROFLEX CE Level 2 back protector, keeps me protected without feeling bulky. The bi-stretch construction and adjustable crotch closure allow for a tailored, secure fit that moves with you, whether I’m riding aggressively or layering under a jacket. Over the past few months, I’ve seen how well it balances comfort, performance, and protection while still looking sleek and minimal.





Design & Quality: Built Smart, Style

I wanted a base layer that didn’t feel like a compression suit or look overly technical, and the Pando Moto Bia Body Suit really surprised me. From the first try-on, it was clear this piece was built with real riders in mind. The mix of Baltistex and Cordura® Power Stretch mesh gives it an impressive balance of durability, flexibility, and breathability. It feels sturdy but never restrictive, which is rare for something that offers actual abrasion resistance.

The design is sleek and minimal, with subtle Pando branding and clean stitching that gives it a premium look. The long front zipper makes it easy to get in and out of, and the fit feels supportive without being suffocating.





One detail I didn’t expect to appreciate as much as I do is how well the fabric regulates temperature. Even layered under leather, it doesn’t trap heat the way some synthetic gear does. That said, the material around the crotch area can feel a little snug depending on what jeans you pair it with, but that’s more about layering than the suit itself.

After several rides, it’s held its shape and quality perfectly, no stretching out, no loose seams, just solid construction and smart design. It feels like gear made for women who actually ride, not just a unisex piece resized to fit smaller.

Design & Quality: 96%



Getting the Right Fit



I wasn’t sure what to expect with the fit of the Pando Moto Bia Body Suit, but it ended up being one of the most flattering and form-fitting pieces of gear I’ve tried. It fits true to size, hugging the body closely without feeling tight or restrictive. The stretch panels work exactly as they should, allowing for full movement on and off the bike. Once zipped up, it feels secure and supportive, almost like a second skin.

The length through the torso is comfortable and doesn’t ride up when seated, which is a big plus for a one-piece layer. The sleeves are long enough to stay in place under gloves and the collar sits flat without digging in. The built-in armor at the elbows and shoulders is slim but noticeable when standing still, though once you’re riding, it blends right in and doesn’t affect range of motion.

That said, depending on your body shape or the jeans you wear over it, the crotch area can feel a bit snug at first. It’s not a dealbreaker, but worth noting if you prefer a looser base layer fit. Overall, the cut is feminine, sleek, and true to its sizing chart, no awkward gaps, sagging, or bulk.

Size & Fit: 90%

Comfort on and off the Bike





The Pando Moto Bia Body Suit really surprised me in the comfort department. I expected something this protective to feel tight or stiff, but it’s the opposite. The fabric is soft, stretchy, and breathable right out of the box, with no awkward break-in period. Once it’s on, it molds to your body and moves naturally whether you’re riding, walking around, or sitting through a long stoplight.

It offers that “second-skin” feel without being constricting, which makes a big difference on longer rides. The mesh panels help with ventilation, keeping it from feeling stuffy under a jacket, even in warmer weather. I’ve worn it under both textile and leather layers, and it never overheats or traps sweat the way some synthetic base layers do.

The built-in armor adds reassurance without making the suit feel heavy or bulky. You’ll notice the padding at the elbows and shoulders when standing still, but it softens up as you move and quickly becomes unnoticeable. The only comfort drawback I found was in the crotch area, it can feel a little snug depending on what jeans or riding pants you wear over it.

Overall, it’s one of those pieces you can forget you’re wearing, which says a lot for protective gear. It’s comfortable enough for all-day wear and functional enough to actually make layering easier, not harder.

Comfort: 95%



Protection: Casual Looks, Serious Coverage



The Pando Moto Bia Body Suit might look sleek and minimal, but it delivers real protection where it matters. Built from a blend of Baltistex and Cordura® Power Stretch fabric, it offers abrasion resistance far beyond what you’d expect from something that feels this light and breathable. It’s designed to be worn as a base layer under your riding gear, but it’s far from a basic underlayer, this one adds genuine impact protection right out of the box.

It comes equipped with D3O® Ghost™ CE level 1 armor in the shoulders and elbows, which is slim, flexible, and molds to your body over time. The armor stays put while riding and doesn’t shift around, even during longer trips. There’s also a dedicated pocket for an optional back protector if you want to upgrade your coverage, which I definitely recommend if you’re using this suit as your main protective layer.

While it doesn’t replace a jacket in terms of full abrasion coverage, it does bridge the gap between comfort and protection perfectly. You get an extra layer of impact resistance under any outer gear, without adding bulk or heat. For commuting, summer rides, or layered protection, it’s an incredibly smart addition to your kit.

Protection: 85%





Pando Moto Bia Body Suit: Sleek Design, Serious Protection

For what’s technically a base layer, the Pando Moto Bia Body Suit definitely sits at a higher price point than I expected. At first, I wasn’t sure if it would be worth it, especially since it looks so minimal compared to a full jacket or pair of riding jeans. But after wearing it for a few weeks, I get it. The quality, materials, and thoughtful design easily justify the cost.

The Baltistex and Cordura® Power Stretch fabric combination feels premium, and the built-in D3O® Ghost™ CE level 1 armor adds real protection without bulk. It’s lightweight, breathable, and fits like a second skin, which makes it perfect for layering under any gear. It’s also held up incredibly well after multiple rides, no stretching out or loose seams, which tells me it’s made to last.

It’s not the cheapest piece of gear in the lineup, but it fills a very specific gap that most riders overlook: a protective, comfortable base layer you can wear year-round. The optional back protector pocket is a smart touch for those wanting to step up protection without buying another full jacket.

If you’re looking for a versatile piece that offers both comfort and confidence on the bike, the Bia Body Suit is a worthwhile investment. It’s not just a layer, it’s functional protection disguised as comfort wear.

Value for Money: 88%



Final Score – 91%

Pros:

Streamlined, Flattering Fit: hugs the body without feeling restrictive. Its sleek, minimal silhouette looks great under jackets or on its own, giving off a clean, athletic vibe that flatters a range of body types.

Premium Construction: Made from abrasion-resistant Balistex with built-in stretch, the bodysuit feels sturdy yet flexible. The stitching, zippers, and overall finish show high attention to detail, matching the premium price point.

Comfort-First Design: The fabric moves naturally with the body, offering comfort in both riding and casual settings. Breathable panels help regulate temperature, and the soft inner lining prevents chafing during longer rides.

Integrated Protection: Equipped with removable D3O® Ghost™ CE level 1 armor the bodysuit provides reliable impact protection without adding bulk. The armor stays securely in place, even during movement.

Easy Layering: Its slim profile makes it ideal for layering under riding jackets or outer shells, letting riders customize their setup based on weather or riding conditions.

Effortless Style & Versatility: The one-piece design feels elevated compared to standard riding jackets, blending function with fashion.

Cons:

Back Armor Sold Separately: While the BIA includes CE Level 1 armor at the elbows and shoulders, there’s no protection for the back included.

Fit Can Be Tricky for Some Body Types: The one-piece design offers a sleek silhouette but leaves little room for adjustment. Depending on proportions, some riders may find the torso length slightly off.

Premium Price Point: It’s a higher investment for what’s essentially a base layer with built-in armor. Riders new to moto gear might hesitate at the cost.

Specifications

Manufacturer : Pando Moto

Price : $378.00

Colors : Black

Sizes Available : XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

Review Period : September-October 2025