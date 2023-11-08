EICMA 2023: MV Agusta’s “9.5 Lucky Explorer” is the New LXP Edi Orioli Edizione Limitata

Our favorite Schrianna-based bike brand has finally debuted that concept we were calling the 9.5 Lucky Explorer… well, it’s the 2024 LXP Edi Orioli Edizione Limitata now (if you’re at EICMA 2023, head over to Hall 18P, Stand B68 for a look).

Before we get into the specs, recall how MV Agusta’s Lucky Explorer concept took a hard hit from KTM when the House of Mattighofen’s CSO imparted that the whole Lucky Explorer adventure touring bike idea was “an example of what MV Agusta does not have to do.”

A view of MV Agusta’s new 2024 LXP Edi Orioli Edizione Limitata. Media provided by MV Agusta.

Hubert Trunkenpolz’s advice?

Here’s an excerpt from the interview Duerote had with the guy:

MV Agusta must aim for the premium, make more bikes like the Rush or the Brutale, vehicles from at least 30 thousand euros.” – Hubert Trunkenpolz, CSO, KTM AG (Duerote)

Based on the above, it appears the LXP is equal parts the brainchild of both MV Agusta and KTM; while the Lucky Explorer was MV Agusta’s concept, the LXP Edi Orioli Edizione Limitata will be a limited, 500-piece fleet starting at an MSRP of ~€30,000… all told, exactly what KTM ordered.

But back to the bike.

According to MV Agusta’s press release, the new 2024 LXP Edi Orioli Edizione Limitata has been named after Edi Orioli, an Italian motorcycle racer who is currently a four-time Dakar Rally winner and a Pharaoh Rally winner (all on Cagivas, mind you), and will be signing each bike.

As if there haven’t been enough “world first” brags this year, the LXP is apparently “the world’s first luxury all-terrain motorcycle;” to some, it begs the question of just how “all-terrain” luxury bikes can get before every rocky adventure can be predicted to begin with a good cry over money lost… but to pinpoint the relevance of “luxury,” let’s first figure out what MV Agusta means by the word.

Hidden within the closed, double-cradle alloy chassis of this new LXP Orioli sits a new, Varese-born, three-cylinder 950 that weighs a very nice 57kg and is capable of 931cc, or 124hp @ 10,000rpm and 102Nm (75.2lb-ft) of torque @ 7,000rpm.

Agusta’s website tells us that 85% of the available torque is already in full use @ 3,000rpm, and top speed is rated at 143 mph (230km/h), with acceleration anticipated to hit 60 from 0 in 3.72 seconds.

Very nice.

Add to this a 6-axis inertial platform, Full Ride by Wire, a series of maps (Urban, Touring, Off-Road, and Custom All-Terrain), two levels of engine braking, and “Five levels of [traction control] intervention for road use, two for off-road use and a Rain mode to guarantee maximum safety even in adverse riding conditions.”

The suspension system arrives in the form of an adjustable Sachs USD telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound, compression damping, and external spring preload up front; the rear carries an equally adjustable Progressive link, Sachs monoshock with rebound, compression, and spring preload, with the whole package traveling 8.3”.

Stopping duties are handled by four-piston Brembo Stylema brake calipers aligned to twin 320mm rotors at the front and a twin-piston unit at the back, the latter of which is mated to a 245mm disc.

Here’s a further list of the perks of the 2024 LXP Orioli:

CNC wheel hubs

Chassis crash bar

Racing sump guard

Aluminum side bags (32/39 l. – 8.45/10.30 gal.)

Aerodynamic “Calm zone” about the rider

Cornering ABS with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation), compatible with normal tires as well as knobblies

Electronic up-and-down quick-shifter

Cruise control

Launch control

7” TFT Full HD Dashboard

Keyless Start

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Full LED headlight with DRL full LED tail light

Backlit handlebar controls

MV Ride app connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation system, engine, and vehicle setup

GPS Immobilizer

Mobisat anti-theft system with geolocation

We’re expecting the LXP Orioli to roll out of dealerships by Q1 of 2024; while pricing is still to be announced, we’re expecting the tag to hit somewhere around the €30,000 mark.

What do you think of the new 2024 LXP Orioli?