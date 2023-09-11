MV Agusta and the Stunning New Brutale 1000 RR Assen

MV Agusta’s just revealed a new liter bike celebrating 35 happy victories on our beloved “Cathedral of Speed.”

It’s official; the TT Circuit Assen’s influence has garnered more than one rev-happy “R” in the all-new 2024 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen. MV Agusta’s known for knocking limited edition machines like this out of the park – and no wonder.

A view of MV Agusta’s 2024 Brutale 1000 RR Assen – a new limited edition from the world’s most successful Italian motorcycle manufacturer. Media provided by MV Agusta.

Coverage from RideApart states that the new Brutale 1000 RR Assen is the child of a partnership with the Assen circuit herself, the first machine built to honor an agreement that “will promote the relationship between company and circuit” (via MV Agusta’s recent press release).

In typical MV fashion, the new Brutale 1000 RR Assen carries a slew of premium components; this machine is based on the 2023 Brutale 1000 RR, so that means updated torque, traction, and launch control powering through a quicker, smoother electronic gearbox.

MV’s inline-four heart renders a jaw-dropping 208hp @ 13,000rpm, with 116.5Nm of yank available @ 11,000rpm. Together with the bike’s carbon fiber heat shields, front light set styling, and tank fairings, that means a power-to-weight ratio of 1.1 hp/kg.

The above speed demons are painted in Assen’s livery – Blu Nordico and a silvery Argento Ago – which rolls on a fantastic set of whip-thin Rotobox carbon fibre wheels.

Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes accompany a perforated, Alcantra-upholstered saddle – and just in case all of this ain’t enough, MV Agusta’s also got their cherry on top, the Special Parts Kit:

Full titanium Arrow exhaust system,

Black CNC-machined brake and clutch levers

Carbon fiber passenger seat cover

Two-tone gold and black aluminum fuel cap

Motorcycle cover

Certificate of Authenticity

We’re told that only 300 of these beautiful bikes will be made, so be sure to fill out Agusta’s form to secure one of these machines for yourself.

