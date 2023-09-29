“Multistrada 20th: Twenty Years of Evolutionary Exploration”

We now have some additional details for the 20-year anniversary of Ducati’s Multistrada moniker – perfect timing, too, considering that Episode 2 was the official reveal of the all-new Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour and Episode 3 will be premiering on October 3rd.
The exhibition festivities are scheduled to begin over the weekend and will purportedly begin at the Ducati Museum – in the Ducati Factory building in Bologna – where Ducatisti will be able to “closely interact with two iconic models from the Multistrada lineage:”
- The original Multistrada 1000 DS
- The contemporary Multistrada V4 Rally (revealed in last year’s Ducati World Première)
A short documentary on the Multistrada’s mark on history will be available at the exhibition too, with the entire experience open from Monday to Sunday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Wednesdays being the designated closure days).
Here are the ticket prices, according to Ducati’s website:
Ducati Museum Ticket Prices
Standard Ticket Price (€ 17,00)
- Visitors aged 19 – 65
Discounted Price (€ 12,00)
- Ducati owners
- Visitors aged 11 – 18 years old (minors must be accompanied by an adult)
- Visitors aged 66+
- University students (must present ID card)
- Volkswagen Group company employees
- Participants to Ducati experiences & events
Third-Party Membership Price (€ 15,00)
- Card Cultura
- Trenitalia Tper
- Smart Card Unica Emilia-Romagna
- Trenitalia Tper members with an annual or monthly pass
- Members bearing a Trenitalia Tper single ticket to Bologna
Other Special Discounts
- Operators: €15,00
- Tour Operators/Travel Agencies: €14,00
Free Ducati Museum Access *A booking is still required for free access*
- Members of official Ducati Clubs holding a Club Card valid for the current year
- Children under 11
- Disabled citizens, invalids, and their carers
- Drivers, tour guides, interpreters
Are you excited to celebrate Ducati’s Multistrada?