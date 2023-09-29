Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle NewsDucati
··2 min read

“Multistrada 20th: Twenty Years of Evolutionary Exploration”

A lineup of Ducati Multistradas. Media sourced from Ducati.
We now have some additional details for the 20-year anniversary of Ducati’s Multistrada moniker – perfect timing, too, considering that Episode 2 was the official reveal of the all-new Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour and Episode 3 will be premiering on October 3rd

The exhibition festivities  are scheduled to begin over the weekend and will purportedly begin at the Ducati Museum – in the Ducati Factory building in Bologna – where Ducatisti will be able to “closely interact with two iconic models from the Multistrada lineage:”

  1. The original Multistrada 1000 DS
  2. The contemporary Multistrada V4 Rally (revealed in last year’s Ducati World Première)

A short documentary on the Multistrada’s mark on history will be available at the exhibition too, with the entire experience open from Monday to Sunday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Wednesdays being the designated closure days).

Ducati's 1000 DS. Media sourced from MoreBikes.
Here are the ticket prices, according to Ducati’s website

Ducati Museum Ticket Prices

Standard Ticket Price (€ 17,00)

  • Visitors aged 19 – 65

Discounted Price (€ 12,00)

  • Ducati owners
  • Visitors aged 11 – 18 years old (minors must be accompanied by an adult)
  • Visitors aged 66+
  • University students (must present ID card)
  • Volkswagen Group company employees
  • Participants to Ducati experiences & events

Third-Party Membership Price (€ 15,00)

  • Card Cultura
  • Trenitalia Tper
    • Smart Card Unica Emilia-Romagna
    • Trenitalia Tper members with an annual or monthly pass
    • Members bearing a Trenitalia Tper single ticket to Bologna
Ducati's exhibition celebrating 20 years of the Multistrada. Media sourced from Roadracing World.
Other Special Discounts

  • Operators: €15,00
  • Tour Operators/Travel Agencies: €14,00
Free Ducati Museum Access *A booking is still required for free access*

  • Members of official Ducati Clubs holding a Club Card valid for the current year
  • Children under 11
  • Disabled citizens, invalids, and their carers
  • Drivers, tour guides, interpreters
A view of Ducati's headquarters in Bologna. Media sourced from Ducati.
Are you excited to celebrate Ducati’s Multistrada?

*Media sourced from Roadracing World, as well as MoreBikes, Ducati and MotoPinas*