“Multistrada 20th: Twenty Years of Evolutionary Exploration”

We now have some additional details for the 20-year anniversary of Ducati’s Multistrada moniker – perfect timing, too, considering that Episode 2 was the official reveal of the all-new Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour and Episode 3 will be premiering on October 3rd.

The exhibition festivities are scheduled to begin over the weekend and will purportedly begin at the Ducati Museum – in the Ducati Factory building in Bologna – where Ducatisti will be able to “closely interact with two iconic models from the Multistrada lineage:”

The original Multistrada 1000 DS The contemporary Multistrada V4 Rally (revealed in last year’s Ducati World Première)

A short documentary on the Multistrada’s mark on history will be available at the exhibition too, with the entire experience open from Monday to Sunday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Wednesdays being the designated closure days).

Ducati’s 1000 DS. Media sourced from MoreBikes.

Here are the ticket prices, according to Ducati’s website:

Ducati Museum Ticket Prices

Visitors aged 19 – 65

Ducati owners

Visitors aged 11 – 18 years old (minors must be accompanied by an adult)

Visitors aged 66+

University students (must present ID card)

Volkswagen Group company employees

Participants to Ducati experiences & events

Card Cultura

Trenitalia Tper Smart Card Unica Emilia-Romagna Trenitalia Tper members with an annual or monthly pass Members bearing a Trenitalia Tper single ticket to Bologna



Ducati’s exhibition celebrating 20 years of the Multistrada. Media sourced from Roadracing World.

Operators: €15,00

Tour Operators/Travel Agencies: €14,00

Free Ducati Museum Access *A booking is still required for free access*

Members of official Ducati Clubs holding a Club Card valid for the current year

Children under 11

Disabled citizens, invalids, and their carers

Drivers, tour guides, interpreters

A view of Ducati’s headquarters in Bologna. Media sourced from Ducati.

