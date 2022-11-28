MotoGP: ‘Playing with Four [Ducati] Teams is Not an Ideal Situation’

This year showed off a lot of red on the MotoGP grid.

Between Ducati’s factory squad, Pramac Racing, Gresini Racing and the VR46 Racing team, eight riders were rolled up to the starting position – and while the sheer numbers paid off in spades for the Bologna-based bike brand, Ducati’s Sporting Director for the Corse team doesn’t think having a third of the Grand Prix grid revving for Ducati is an ideal situation “in the medium or long term.”

Ducati’s MotoGP team bike[s]. Media sourced from Asphalt & Rubber. “Playing with four teams is not an ideal situation,” admits Paolo Ciabatti to Speedweek.com (quoted via Motorcycle Sports).

It’s not just monopoly of the play, either; with each racer needing an extra bike, Ducati has had to fork over quite a few pennies in the creation of 16 bikes for the 2022 season.

Ducati’s MotoGP team bike[s]. Media sourced from MCN. With Ducati’s teams likely running in similar fashion until the completion of their contracts at the end of 2024, we look forward to seeing how the Italians choose to approach next season’s shenanigans.

