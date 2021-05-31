Pramac Racing Confirms Three-Season Partnership Extension with Ducati

Pramac Racing has just signed a new deal extension with Ducati, making Pramac a continued factory-supported sponsor of Ducati and giving riders Johann Zarco and rookie Jorge Martin access to two Ducati Desmocedici bikes until the end of the 2024 season.

According to a report from MotoGP‘s website, The partnership between Pramac and Ducati originally began in 2005 and has strengthened ties ever since, with the announcement made the evening of the Italian MotoGP.

Ducati Corse Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti says, “It is truly a great pleasure for us to be announcing the renovation of our partnership with Pramac Racing for the following three MotoGP seasons…Together with Pramac Racing, we have obtained very important achievements. Thanks to the close collaboration with them, we have been able to make young riders flourish, who then moved up with success to the official team. Furthermore, we are certain to have what it takes to be able to enjoy many other great achievements together with Pramac Racing!”

2021 alone has seen 4 podiums obtained by Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin, anticipating more in future seasons. As it is, Zarco currently sits 12 points from the championship leader Fabio Quartararo, in third.

Paolo Campinoti, Pramac Racing Team Principal, has said in a statement:

“We are extremely proud of the work put in and the results we have achieved during these years together with Ducati. We are delighted to be continuing this beautiful adventure for the next three years. With Ducati, we have created a very special relationship, we have reached incredible objectives and, the best is yet to come!”

