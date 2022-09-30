MotoGP: 2023 Calendar Revealed

And, just like that, we’ve been given the nudge into the next MotoGP season!

Dorna’s schedule – still subject to homologation – will purportedly start on the 26th of March at Portimao in Portugual, with potential for rounds in Kazakhstan and India, the latter of which was just announced about a week ago.

MotoGP racers on the track doing their business. Media sourced from MCN.

“​​Kazakhstan, all being well, will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix since 1949, with the Sokol Circuit becoming the 74th venue to stage a premier class race,” states the press release from MCN.

“The Indian Grand Prix is set to take place at the Buddh International Circuit on September 24, becoming the 31st country to hold a motorcycle Grand Prix and the 75th venue to host a premier class race.”

“The circuit hosted Formula One between 2011-2013, and has agreed a seven-year deal with Dorna.”

Dorna’s schedule released concerning the 2023 MotoGP season. Media sourced from MCN.

Should we be able to have both India and Kazakhstan in 2023’s docket (and assuming everything passes homologation), next season willl officially be the longest in MotoGP history, sporting seven locations in Asia and rounding the whole shebang in Valencia.

We will keep you updated as more comes trickling down the proverbial pipeline; drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.