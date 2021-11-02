Marc Marquez Withdraws from Algarve Grand Prix Due to Concussion

Honda’s raging Repsol rider has just taken a wee fall during his off-road training last Saturday. The “slight head concussion” was purported by MCN to be enough to have Marc Marquez removed from his chances in the Algarve Grand Prix in Portugual, pulling his chances to also secure his first win at Portimao.

“This past Saturday Marc Marquez, while preparing for the Algarve Grand Prix with one of his standard off-road training sessions, suffered a fall that caused a slight head concussion,” today’s HRC statement reads.

“After a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still unwell, today Marquez has been assessed by doctors in a medical check-up to evaluate his current status. As a precautionary measure, this coming weekend Marquez will not contest the Algarve Grand Prix.”

The news is heartbreaking, considering Marquez is currently sixth in the championship with 142 points after winning the last two MotoGP races, putting him as Honda’s current top rider – therefore irreplaceable.

Marquez is no stranger to injuries; the report states that despite missing the opening two races, the racer continues his recovery programme for the nasty right humerus break that happened in 2020, as well as the added complications of four DNFs.

With the young man currently sitting as a favorite, we look forward to seeing if Marquez will be up for the season finale at Valencia – it’s a mere week away, so pile on the naps, Marquez!

We will keep you updated on other related stories as they pass down our pipeline; in the meantime, make sure to check out what MotoE’s up to as Energica phases out of their contract as the main supplier for the series.