MotoGP: Aprilia Racing Reveals Their Season Colours and Goals for 2022

In line with the livery reveals of Ducati’s Desmosedici and Honda’s Repsol (and Yamaha’s WithU RNF Team and Monster Energy Team) is today’s unveiling of Aprilia Racing’s colors for 2022 – better late than never, with this season being the first time in 15 years that the brand will be a standalone factory entrant.

Last year was the first time in Aprilia Racing history that the team made a podium – and with this year hosting Aleix Espargaró (a reminder that this young man tripled his points last year’s season by moving up nine positions, finishing eighth overall), and Maverick Viñales (tickled pink to be starting fresh from the kerfuffle with Team Yamaha) swinging a leg over the revamped RS-GP, we’re anticipating a good season on the circuit.

“I can’t wait to get back on the track with my team,” enthuses Espargaró in Aprilia’s press release.

“After many years together, they are no longer just mechs and techs. They are truly part of my family and, from that point of view, the winter break always seems too long. I’m extremely pumped up.”

“For the first tests, I chose a helmet with graphics dedicated to all Aprilia’s fist podiums in the various classes, including the one we earned together at Silverstone. It seems like the right way to kick off the season and pay tribute to this brand’s great racing heritage. The goal is obviously to add more images to this gallery”.

“From my first moment on this team, I realised that I had been chosen for a purpose – to take Aprilia to the top of modern MotoGP,” states Vinales.

“I don’t think it’s fair to make predictions. I prefer focusing on the job at hand and on preparing because I believe that results are a direct consequence of our efforts. We had the great opportunity of getting to know one another ahead of time, doing a few races together and beginning to understand our reciprocal needs. We’ll need to exploit this advantage as much as possible.”

“I am highly satisfied with the job the racing department did over the winter and now all that’s left is to show our progress on the track”.

*All media sourced from Aprilia’s press release*