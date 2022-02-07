MotoAmerica: ‘Parts Unlimited’ Sponsor Renews Contract for 2022 Season

One of MotoAmerica’s longest-standing sponsors has just signed a three-year agreement to continue their support of the 2022 ‘Parts 4 Less’ Championship – and judging by the press release, the global Powersports parts distributor wouldn’t have it any other way.

The official partnership comes with the obligatory perks; Parts Unlimited (including Parts Canada, Parts Europe, and Drag Specialties) becomes connected to one of the world’s favorite motorcycle racing associations, supporting one of the largest meccas of our motorcycle community and culture, while the bikes for this season’s championship will benefit from the generosity of Parts Unlimited – both in and out of the paddock.

“Parts Unlimited has been with MotoAmerica since the beginning and they bring a lot to our paddock,” says Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica’s Director of Sponsorship.

“Parts Unlimited is a racing company so it’s a natural fit for MotoAmerica. The coming season promises to be a thriller in all our classes and we’re happy to have Parts Unlimited on board with us again.”

“We’re pleased to be able to continue our partnership with MotoAmerica,” adds Hylton Beattie, Parts Unlimited’s Global Motorsports Director.

“We like what MotoAmerica has been able to achieve with its series and it only gets better every season. Road racing is important to us and our customers so working with MotoAmerica is always at the top of our list.”

“The coming season looks like it will be the best yet and we can’t wait to get out there and see the racing and our customers at the races.”

We look forward to a season loaded with the best of the best (isn’t that the case every season?), including the new King of the Baggers (KOTB) series that blew us away back in 2020 and now has an extra set of rounds, thanks to the massive surge in the series’ popularity.

The MotoAmerica season will kick off on March 10-12 at the Daytona International Speedway and will start with the Daytona 200, the opening rounds of the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship, the MotoAmerica Twins Cup Series, and the Roland Sands Designs Super Hooligans.

Here’s the schedule, – and be sure to hit up their website at www.MotoAmerica.com if you need more information prior to the start of the season.

2022 MotoAmerica Championship Schedule

March 10-12

Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida)

April 8-10

Circuit of The Americas MotoGP (Austin, TX)

April 22-24

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Braselton, GA)

May 20-22

Virginia International Raceway (Alton, VA)

June 3-5

Road America (Elkhart Lake, WI)

June 24-26

Ridge Motorsports Park (Shelton, WA)

July 8-10

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Monterey, CA)

July 29-31

Brainerd International Raceway (Brainerd, MN)

Aug. 19-21

Pittsburgh International Race Complex (Wampum, PA)

Sept. 9-11

New Jersey Motorsports Park (Millville, NJ)

Sept. 23-25

Barber Motorsports Park (Birmingham, AL)

*Media sourced from Wikipedia, PowerSportsBusiness, MotoGP, SpeedSport, Dunlop, RoadRacingWorld, RideApart, and Twitter*