2020 Daytona 200 Cancelled

COVID-19 Strikes Again

The 79th Daytona 200 presented by Comoto has officially been canceled for 2020. The reason? The COVID-19 pandemic. The event was originally postponed from its original date of March 14. It was supposed to occur on October 17th, but now, the announcement has come through and the event is canceled.

“The DAYTONA 200 presented by Comoto is a very important part of Daytona International Speedway and the fabric of our great community,” said track president Chip Wile. “We are all faced with difficult decisions this year, and this was definitely one of them. We will miss not having the iconic motorcycle race and fans in our region but look forward to welcoming the event back as part of Bike Week 2021.”

The event should return on Saturday, March 13, 2021. It will be during Bike Week Daytona. So, you’ll have to wait to see the 57-lap, 200-mile race. Customers who purchased tickets to the race this year will be offered a 120 percent credit to any American Flat Track events. If they would rather, they can get a full refund instead.

This is a true shame. However, it’s clear that the track owners and the race organizers have the health of the fans and racers in mind. It’s frustrating to see all of these events canceled, but at least we know they will return in the future.