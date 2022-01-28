MotoAmerica: Motul is Official Lubricant for KOTB

We’ve just been given the low-down that the 2022 season will see Motul as the official lubricant partner for MotoAmerica’s favorite bagger racing series, King of the Baggers (KOTB) – and MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey is pretty jazzed about it.

“Our King of the Baggers class is a huge attraction for the motorcycling community as a whole and having Motul supporting…our V-Twin competitors shows its commitment to everything on two wheels,” he says.

“The King Of The Baggers championships are excellent ways to connect with new audiences, for products like our Motul Twin Line of lubricants…”

The oil and lubricants company was founded in 1853, where CycleWorld tells us that the brand was originally used for lanterns in the whale-oil business, before turning more to the international markets in 1920 and adopting its current name in the mid-1900s.

Motul has come a long way from its origins, and with six rounds now present for KOTB’s 2022 season, we are so happy to see sponsorships of such a nature in the Powersports community, supporting healthy growth in a market where the safety of the rider is directly tied to what they put in their machine.

