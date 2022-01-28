MotoAmerica: 2022 Mini Cup Sponsor is Motul

As if it weren’t enough that Motul will be the official lubricant for MotoAmerica’s favorite bagger racing series, the King of the Baggers (KOTB), we’re now told that they are a sponsor for the mini-est cup of the Moto season: The MotoAmerica Mini Cup.

If you don’t know what MiniGP is, you’re missing out. Strap a talented youth onto a wee machine capable of speeds up to 90km/h and let them duke out their opinions on a set of twisties, and you’ve got half of it. The other half is sheer visual drama due to the age range; a series guaranteed to be both exciting and unnerving, with the MiniCup class boasting the usual dramatic flair associated with merging maturity.

It’s a ball of a time, fun as beans to watch, and now they’ve got a giant of a presenting sponsor for the banks.

“It’s great news that Motul is continuing as the sponsor of the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul as they have been from the beginning of the class in 2020,” says MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey in a press release from Motul.

“…having Motul supporting our Mini Cup racers shows its commitment to everything on two wheels.”

“We’re truly thrilled to return as the presenting sponsor of the MotoAmerica Mini Cup,” says Motul USA Brand Manager Nolan Browning.

“Motorsport is instrumental in the development of every Motul product, and the MotoAmerica Mini Cup by Motul [is an] excellent way to connect with new audiences, for products like our Motul Twin Line of lubricants, and welcome a new generation of racing talent into the motorsport fold.”

*Title media sourced from RRW and Wikipedia*