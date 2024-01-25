Moto Guzzi: Meet the V7 Stone Ten

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten Celebrates a decade of “The Clan”

Typical V7 excellence merges with a sleek black, white, and red paint scheme, bar end mirrors, and a special Arrow Exhaust (sold separately)

Debut is anticipated this week at the Verona Motor Bike Expo

Availability will be in April for under $10,000 USD

From the Lecco branch of Lake Como comes a special roadster variant.

Say hello to the V7 Stone Ten, a motorcycle that lives up to the reputation of being the “best-selling 750cc-plus bike in Italy” (via CycleWorld).

According to a recent press release, Moto Guzzi has pulled this machine out in homage to the brand’s sizeable fanbase.

Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone Ten. Media provided by Moto Guzzi.

What is “The Clan?”

Also called “Guzzisti” (or the “Moto Guzzi Community”), the Clan was formed back in 2014; this is an ultra-dedicated, circa-2014 community of Moto Guzzi fans boasting numbers in excess of 50,000.

We’re told by Moto Guzzi’s website that the community was founded after Moto Guzzi dropped their very first V7 range, which quickly became their best-selling bike.

Today, Moto Guzzi celebrates ten years of their community’s founding year – and in thanks for all the support, Moto Guzzi debuted a refreshed V7 Stone for their beloved fanbase.

Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone Ten. Media provided by Moto Guzzi.

A closer look at the V7 Stone Ten

As we already know, Moto Guzzi’s “King of Motorbikes” is powered by the company’s V7 engine, a platform that aligns with a special Arrow pipe, complete with Moto Guzzi-branded silencers.

The end result, if you choose to purchase the pipe separately, is 66.5hp @ 6700rpm and 75Nm (55.3lb-ft) of torque @ 4900rpm (the pipe itself is sold separately).

To the power is added bar end mirrors, an ananodised aluminium fuel tank cap and a special livery scheme.

White and black adorns the gas tank, while red shock absorbers, saddle stitching and a red stripe down the center of the tank matches The Clan’s logo on the tank’s side.

A badge reads “Moto Guzzi Owners,” the founding date (2014), and the word TEN, in support of the past decade of Guzzi antics.

Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone Ten. Media provided by Moto Guzzi.

When is the real-life reveal of Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone Ten?

We’re told by Guzzi’s press release that the V7 Stone Ten will be debuted this weekend, at the Verona Motor Bike Expo.

Expect the V7 Stone Ten to start rolling out of dealerships by April of this year.

Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone Ten. Media provided by Moto Guzzi.

How much is Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone Ten?

We’re told that Moto Guzzi’s priced the V7 Stone Ten at a very reasonable $9,990 USD (MSRP) in the USA, or $12,290 CAD in Canada.

What do you think of Moto Guzzi’s new V7 Stone Ten?

*Media provided by Moto Guzzi*