Moto Guzzi has punted out the next special machine to grace their ranks – and it’s a Special Edition piece of bang-for-buck pretty that shows off more than a few accoutrements.

According to MCN, the all-new Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition sports a blacked-out aesthetic, with hints of red and chrome to complement the bespoke list of perks.

That list purportedly includes a black anodised billet aluminium fuel cap, new bar-end mirrors, an Arrow pipe (complete with a Guzzi badge), a special plaque on the handlebar rise, and some red shocks/saddle stitching for the ‘pop’ factor.

Moto Guzzi’s V7 Stone Special Edition. media sourced from MCN.

The Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Special Edition still boasts the sturdy transverse V-twin heart capable of 850cc, or 65.7bhp @ 6700rpm with the welcome addition of 53.9lb-ft to 55.4lb-ft of yank @ 4900rpm – and expect for this particular piece of pretty to be in dealerships by October for the neat tag of €9999.

If you’ve never looked into the Moto Guzzi brand name, you should. The founders (and friends) Carlo Guzzi and Giorgio Parodi, served in the Italian Royal Navy’s Aeronautical Arm in WWI, with their story inspiring the rise of the Moto Guzzi name that we know today.

“It was during the war that the two friends, and pilot Giovanni Ravelli, decided to go into motorcycle manufacturing once the conflict ended,” states a press release from Moto Guzzi.

“Ravelli was killed in an accident in 1919 and was unable to achieve his dream. Guzzi and Parodi chose the Eagle as their symbol in memory of their companion.”

Today, Moto Guzzi prides themself in the following goal: to “elude conventional categorisation, combining brilliant performance with the vocation for travel that lies at the heart of every Moto Guzzi two-wheeler.”

Are you a Guzzisti?

Let us know in the comments below, subscribe for other updates from the industry proper, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.