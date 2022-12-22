The 2023 Moto-Guzzi Lineup + Our Take On Each Model

What surprises does Moto Guzzi have in store for us this year after just passing the century mark? Moto Guzzi keeps true to its heritage, in contrast to other Italian manufacturers that frequently place a greater emphasis on raw performance. When you glance down at the cylinder heads sticking out between your legs, it has an appearance and a feel that are completely distinct. The sensation of blipping the throttle and feeling the bike rock beneath you as only that special V-Twin can, the characteristic transverse cylinder heads will always distinguish Moto Guzzi.

One extra special addition to the 2023 models features a unique collaboration of fashion and petrol. Mixing up Gucci, Palace Skateboards and Moto Guzzi created a stunning trifecta. Let’s check out the 2023 Moto Guzzi lineup.

2023 Moto Guzzi V7

V7 Stone

Sporting a beautiful 5.5 gal fuel tank overtop a Euro 5 compliant 853cc V-Twin engine rumbling out 65 hp, the V7 Stone continues to be a very popular retro-styled Italian motorcycle.

The classic V7 look has been refined with revamped side panels embellished with a new-look logo, black exhausts, and aluminum rims giving the bike a more elegant appearance and showcasing its unmistakable metropolitan personality.

The V7 Stone sports LED turn indicators and stoplight, MGCT Moto Guzzi Traction Control, Standard double channel ABS, and the totally digital single circular instrument dial which awaits its rider’s commands and can be connected to your smartphone by means of the Moto Guzzi MIA platform.

Colors: Nero Ruvido, Arancione Rame, Giallo Metallico, Grigio Alluminio

MSRP: $8,990 USD / $11,290 CDN

V7 Special

This timeless icon embraces modernity with open arms and is equipped with all the conveniences necessary to deliver the highest levels of performance, safety, and riding enjoyment. In the name, there is a hint. When riders get on this real legend, they will discover that they are riding a bike for riders looking for something unique.

The high-performance Dunlop Arrowmax Streetsmart tires, which are excellent even in slick situations, as well as the reduced rear mudguard, LED front light, and updated front and rear indicators are features that riders will love.

Colors: Grigio Casual, Blu Formale

MSRP: $9,490 USD / $11,890 CDN

V7 Special Edition

For 2023 Moto Guzzi revealed a Special Edition of the V7 sharing the 853cc Air-Cooled V-Twin but somehow looking more stunning surrounded by an all-Black colorway. The addition of a dual Arrow exhaust creates a slight bump in the power ratings, and the entire look of the bike seems quite elevated with the contrasting red springs. Moving the mirrors to the bar ends is a beautiful touch for the 2023 V7 Special Edition.

Colors: Shining Black

MSRP: $9,990 USD / $12,190 CDN

V7 Gucci – Palace

For 2023 Moto Guzzi has collaborated with two major fashion brands, Gucci, and Palace Skateboards. Palace’s classic woodland camo print dances on the tank. The saddle, in dark brown leather, is monogrammed with the Guccissima pattern. The two brands then merge in the travel side panniers on the back: both signature prints are rendered on a single monogrammed canvas, in an extraordinary overlapping of their identity. The steadfast Moto Guzzi golden eagle stands proudly on the tank.

With only 50 numbered editions being created, this will be a very hard to acquire version of the stunning V7 motorcycle, good luck.

Colors: Camo Print Gucci Palace

MSRP: $TBA USD / $N/A CDN

2023 Moto Guzzi V85 TT E5

V85 TT

The V85 TT, which is pared-back, practical, and a delight to drive, turns even the most routine daily jaunt into an adventure. The transverse 90° V twin air-cooled engine with OHV distribution and two valves per cylinder is the pride and pleasure of the Mandello eagle, as evidenced by its sleek, sculptured lines. The highest output of this 853cc beauty is 76 horsepower, with a staggering torque of 60.4 ft-lb at 5,000 rpm. With 248 continuous kilometres of thrilling adventures ahead, add the legendary gasoline tank with a record capacity of 6 gal.

The V85 TT has an amazing selection of off-road bells and whistles, including handguards, a high front mudguard, and an exhaust with a silencer, to name just a few. It also has gorgeous double front headlamps with DRL that are shaped like the Moto Guzzi eagle and complete LED illumination throughout.

Colors: Nero Etna, Verde Altaj

MSRP: $11,990 USD / $13,990 CDN

V85 TT Adventure

The “Adventure” option for the V85 TT shares almost all of its DNA with the above-mentioned V85 TT. Basically unchanged from last year, the V85 TT Travel also boasts the air cooled 853 cc transverse 90-degree V-twin. This improved engine produces a hearty 76 horsepower and 60 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a shaft drive.

The Adventure points toward a greater ADV focus with high-performance Michelin Anakee Adventure tires for greater grip in a variety of scenarios. Full LED lighting with DRL, LCD Dashboard, MGCT Moto Guzzi Traction Control, Two-channel ABS, and aluminum top box and side cases are all standard equipment.

Colors: Giallo Mojave, Rosso Uluru

MSRP: $13,190 USD / $15,390 CDN

V85 TT Travel

The V85 TT “Travel” option and the previously described V85 TT are genetically quite similar. The 853 cc transverse 90-degree V-twin, one of the more recent Moto Guzzi models, is also featured in the V85 TT Travel. A 6-speed gearbox with a shaft drive is connected to this enhanced engine, which has a robust output of 76 horsepower and 60 lb-ft of torque.

Ride-by-Wire technology, a variety of engine maps, three selectable riding modes, enhanced traction control, ABS, cruise control, and other electronic features are all included in the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel. However, the addition of hard luggage as standard, off-road shaped tires, a larger front windscreen, a perforated suede saddle, and a distinctive color scheme really set the V85 TT Travel apart from the base model.

Colors: Grigio Grigna

MSRP: $13,390 USD / $15,790 CDN

V85 TT Guardia D’Onore Edition

Since 1946 Moto Guzzi has held the honor of supplying the official motorcycles used by the Cuirassiers Regiment, the honor guard to the Italian President. Moto Guzzi is releasing a limited edition V85 TT to the public as a way of honoring this historic relationship.

The special editions will come with a suite of accessories, such as a taller windshield, paint-matched side covers, a center stand, and LED auxiliary lights. Each bike will be serialized, numbered 1 through 1,946, with that number engraved on the handlebar risers, and special black and white Livery will pay homage to the Regiments’ traditional look.

No release date has been shared nor has pricing information.

Colors: Guardia D’Onore

MSRP: $13,790 USD / $15,990 CDN

2023 Moto Guzzi V9

V9 Bobber

The enduringly popular V9 Bobber from Moto Guzzi looks like it will remain on the market in 2023 with no modifications. This bobber doesn’t really qualify as a bobber in the usual sense; instead, it’s more akin to a typical cruiser motorcycle with a throwback twist. The shorter saddle, the bare-bones design, and of course the V-twin engine are the only actual bobber-like characteristics. It also has smaller wheels too.

The Moto Guzzi 853 cc 90-degree air and oil-cooled V-twin engine, which produces 64 horsepower and 53 lb-ft of peak torque, is used in the V9 Bobber. It comes with a shaft final drive and a six-speed transmission. It does come loaded with Full LED lights package with DRL, LCD dashboard, MGCT Moto Guzzi

Traction Control,and Standard double channel ABS.

Colors: Nero Essenziale

MSRP: $10,490 USD / N/A CDN

V9 Bobber Special Edition

The V9 Special Edition is sure to turn heads thanks to the unique color scheme known as “Workshop Twin Tone.” The striking contrast of matt total black with silver-colored details such as the aluminum side panel, together with a new graphic look, make it a standout.

With an exhaust kit and engine that delivers 65 horsepower at 6800 rpm and a maximum torque of 53.8 ft-lb at 5000 rpm, Moto Guzzi ups riding performance and makes sure you know you’re riding something unique.

A reduced front mudguard, black solid aluminum fuel tank, handlebar side mirrors inspired by café racers, and other details make it obvious that this is a special bike.

Full LED lighting, Traction Control and ABS brakes are all standard on the Special Edition

Colors: Workshop Twin Tone

MSRP: $10,790 USD / N/A CDN

2023 Moto Guzzi V100

V100 Mandello

Sport the most power in the 2023 Moto Guzzi Lineup, the V100 Mandello is powered by a Transversal 90° V-twin, making 115 hp at 8,700 rpm and a solid 77 ft-lb at 6,750 rpm. The single-sided swingarm does an excellent job of getting the power down while showing off the beautiful gold wheels.

The V100 Mandello is the world’s first motorbike to adopt an active aerodynamic system that automatically regulates the position of the deflectors on the sides of the 17.5-liter fuel tank in line with the speed and selected Riding Mode to deliver greater comfort and protection from the air, as per a genuine sport-tourer.

The V100 Mandello will include a Ride by Wire electronic throttle with 4 different riding modes, 6-axis IMU, cruise control and ABS cornering for optimal braking.

Colors: Rosso Magma, Bianco Polare

MSRP: $15,490 USD / $17,990 CDN

V100 Mandello S

Expanding on everything awesome about the standard V100 Mandello, and making it just a bit better with the addition of the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension system.

The rider can instantly adjust the V100 Mandello S’s character. Depending on the riding style, speed, acceleration, and other parameters, the suspension automatically adapts to optimize performance. Also part of the package is QuickShifter, allowing riders to change gear without using the clutch, and for the cold days heated grips are standard.

The V100 Mandello S also includes the Moto Guzzi MIA connectivity system as standard, making pairing your smartphone a breeze.