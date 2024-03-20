Meet the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801

Husqvarna’s lightweight 2024 Svartpilen 801 will be available from April onward

Pricing starts at a base MSRP of $10,899 USD

Perks include adjustable suspension and modern electronic aids

Add-ons include componentry from Husqvarna’s Technical Accessories and the recent Functional Street Collection

Husqie’s got a fresh new black arrow for their lineup – and this one’s their biggest yet!

Earlier this month, we covered the upcoming arrival of a new Svartpilen for Husqvarna’s lineup – one that would likely be a spin-off of KTM’s 790 Duke.

It’s March 20th, the press release for this machine was just released yesterday, and we’ve got a slew of features to peruse.

A view of Husqvarna’s 2025 Svartpilen 801. Media provided by Husqvarna.

A look at the 2024 Svartpilen 801

Before we dive in, here’s a quick gander at some of the main technical highlights that were included in Husqvarna’s press release:

Four selectable ride modes (Street, Rain, Sport, plus an optional Dynamic Mode)

Optional Dynamic Pack introduces ten levels of slip adjustment and five levels of Anti Wheelie

Motor Slip Regulation, Anti-Wheelie, and Cruise Control available with an optional Dynamic Pack

Standard Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control

Cutting edge, cornering-sensitive ABS

Ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable throttle response

Standard Easy Shift function (up and down Quickshifter)

PASC Slipper clutch

Standard Connectivity Unit provides TbT+ navigation, telephone calls, and music selection from the rider’s smartphone

Hazard Warning system with integrated handlebar switch

According to the release, Husqvarna’s new big-bore street bike features a 799cc parallel-twin heart capable of 105hp @ 9250rpm and 87Nm/64lb-ft of yank @ 8000rpm.

The engine itself is a stressed member of the chromium-molybdenum chassis, which floats on an adjustable WP APEX 43mm open-cartridge unit with 140mm of travel at the front and an equally capable WP APEX monoshock with 150mm of travel at the rear.

Brakes are the responsibility of J.Juan units, with two floating front discs mated to a 4-piston caliper at the front, with a rear disc aligned to a 2-piston floating caliper at the back.

By the way, we’re told that servicing intervals are recommended every 15,000 miles for this model, attesting to Husqvarna’s confidence in their new neo-retro offering.

When will Husqvarna release their 2024 Svartpilen 801?

We’re told that the Svartpilen 801 will be available from April 2024 onward, though its availability may depend on which dealership you have saved to your GPS.

How much is Husqvarna’s 2024 Svartpilen 801?

According to Husqvarna, the 2024 Svartpilen 801 currently retails for a base MSRP of 10,899.00 USD, with the brand ever quick to remind its riders that Husqvarna’s also got “an extensive range of Technical Accessories” and the more recently-debuted “Functional Street Collection.”

Are you excited to try out the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801?