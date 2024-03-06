KTM and Brabus to Continue Golden Era with a New Bike Project

Filings show KTM and Brabus working on another bike

Brabus 1400 will be based off of KTM’s 1390 Super Duke R EVO

Additional variants could include “Brabus 1400 R Rocket”, “Brabus 1400 R Tailor Made”, and “Brabus 1400 R Signature”

The first debut of this fleet is expected for MY2025

KTM has continued its partnership with leading luxury mobility brand Brabus in the pursuit of yet another two-wheeled beauty.

Remember when we covered the Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition, the final hyper naked bike based on KTM’s 1290 Super Duke R?

Well, KTM’s got the 1390 Super Duke R EVO now, and we finally have confirmation that she’ll be getting the full Brabus treatment by next year.

The final round of the KTM/BRABUS collection: The BRABUS 1300 R, Masterpiece Edition. All media provided by KTM’s press release, honorable mention to BRABUS.

What we know and what to expect

According to Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung, our very good house of Kronreif and Trunkenpolz will be providing their hyper-exclusive 1390 Super Duke R for the 2025 model year.

Curious what the new 2025 Brabus 1400 will look like? Let’s first take a look at KTM X Brabus’s previous power pretties:

The 2023 Brabus 1300 R Edition 23. Media sourced from KTM’s press release and website.

The Brabus 1300 R Edition 23. Media provided by Brabus.

A Brabus 1300 for ‘Design Concept Airbus Explorer.’ Media provided by Aviation Week.

On top of the above aesthetic theme, rumor has it that the new Brabus 1400 could have a handful of variant siblings.

Chung writes that “Brabus 1400 R Rocket”, “Brabus 1400 R Tailor Made”, and “Brabus 1400 R Signature” are all names filed in the patent application.

Whether the three names are going to all be made available to the public is left to be seen, but we’re anticipating the usual top-tier componentry to accompany the luxury bikes.

What do you think of a new Brabus bike for the 2025 model year?