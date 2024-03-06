KTM and Brabus to Continue Golden Era with a New Bike Project

|
KTM has continued its partnership with leading luxury mobility brand Brabus in the pursuit of yet another two-wheeled beauty.
Remember when we covered the Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition, the final hyper naked bike based on KTM’s 1290 Super Duke R?
Well, KTM’s got the 1390 Super Duke R EVO now, and we finally have confirmation that she’ll be getting the full Brabus treatment by next year.
What we know and what to expect
According to Motorcycle.com’s Dennis Chung, our very good house of Kronreif and Trunkenpolz will be providing their hyper-exclusive 1390 Super Duke R for the 2025 model year.
Curious what the new 2025 Brabus 1400 will look like? Let’s first take a look at KTM X Brabus’s previous power pretties:
Brabus 1300 R
Brabus 1300 R Edition 23
Brabus 1300 (the one designed for the “Design Concept Airbus Explorer”)
Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition
On top of the above aesthetic theme, rumor has it that the new Brabus 1400 could have a handful of variant siblings.
Chung writes that “Brabus 1400 R Rocket”, “Brabus 1400 R Tailor Made”, and “Brabus 1400 R Signature” are all names filed in the patent application.
Whether the three names are going to all be made available to the public is left to be seen, but we’re anticipating the usual top-tier componentry to accompany the luxury bikes.
What do you think of a new Brabus bike for the 2025 model year?