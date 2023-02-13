Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
KTM X Brabus Reveal the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23

The 2023 Brabus 1300 R Edition 23. Media sourced from KTM's press release and website.
Remember when German supercar performance brand Brabus got together with KTM to punt out the drool-worthy Brabus 1300 R

If you recall, this bike used genetics from the Austrians’ hoon-happy Super Duke Evo / the sold-out-in-under 48-minutes Super Duke RR to create a carbon fiber dream machine, complete with all the extra fixin’s.

Today, that same iconic legacy continues with the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 – and if you think getting the specs straight was hard enough with the last piece of sexy, wait until we get into this baby. 

The 2023 Brabus 1300 R Edition 23. Media sourced from KTM's press release and website.
According to the recent press release, the base platform comes from KTM’s 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO, with only 290 available units and livery fitting a king – all dressing “forged BRABUS Monoblock Z wheels, high-end carbon body elements and a stylish bespoke seat.”

Everything is powered by the EVO’s 1,301 cc LC8 V-Twin heart, capable of 180hp @ 9,500rpm and 140Nm of torque @ 8,000rpm, booming out of a BRABUS dual-pipe slip-on exhaust.

Yum.

The 2023 Brabus 1300 R Edition 23. Media sourced from KTM's press release and website.
A new carbon fiber headlight mask and handlebar-end mirrors do the honors of creating personality at the front, while carbon bodywork wraps the side of the bike and redesigned air ducts/side panels serve as “a further homage to decades of experience in processing prepreg carbon fiber.”

Did we mention the one-piece carbon fiber undertray and the fact that the bespoke seat is heated?

The 2023 Brabus 1300 R Edition 23. Media sourced from KTM's press release and website.
Everything rolls on BRABUS Monoblock Z “Platinum Black” forged wheels, with floating duties carried out by WP APEX semi-active suspension and COMFORT, STREET, SPORT, TRACK, ADVANCED, and AUTO riding/damping modes. 

Here’s a detailed list of everything that went into the build, according to the press release: 

  • BRABUS limited-edition number 
  • BRABUS start-up animation 
  • BRABUS color scheme for the dashboard 
  • UNIQUE black frame 
  • BRABUS carbon fiber belly pan 
  • BRABUS CNC-machined triple clamp 
  • BRABUS CNC-machined adjustable front brake and clutch lever 
  • BRABUS CNC-machined adjustable foot pegs 
  • BRABUS CNC-machined reservoirs and oil tank caps 
  • Carbon fiber undertray with short license plate holder 
  • LED turn indicators with integrated brake lights 
  • WP PRO COMPONENTS (WP APEX PRO 7117) steering damper 
  • Quick turn throttle twist grip 
  • Heated grips 
  • Lightweight Li-Ion battery 
  • Various carbon fiber parts
The 2023 Brabus 1300 R Edition 23. Media sourced from KTM's press release and website.
Pre-orders are set for February 16th @ 15:00 CET, with the preorder link pasted here – just in case someone wants this in their garage (who wouldn’t).

What do you think? Is the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23 your cup of tea?

*Media sourced from KTM’s recent press release and the KTM website*