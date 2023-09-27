KTM and the Final BRABUS 1300 R Masterpiece Edition

Remember that stunning bit of two-wheeled luxury that KTM and BRABUS created, the 154-piece one that sold out in under 2 minutes? Well, we’re here to report that the collaboration is alive and well but sadly coming to a close; in commemoration of a stunning run, both KTM and BRABUS have rallied for a final, limited-edition fleet to place into our community’s eager hands – and this time, there will only be 25 of the bikes in each of the available colors.
Any bets as to how quickly the all-new BRABUS 1300 R “Masterpiece Edition” will sell out this time?
Coverage from KTM’s recent press release provides the following (insane) list of features and perks for the BRABUS 1300 R Masterpiece Edition:
Per usual, BRABUS and KTM keep function married to form; expect the BRABUS 1300 R Masterpiece Edition to punt out a top speed of around (possibly over) 168mph, which translates to ~0-60 in 3.2 seconds, all churning out of that pretty KTM LC8 V-twin heart.
While the last 154-unit fleet had 77 of each color, we’re told there will be 25 of each of the two colors for this year – “Onyx Black” and “Diamond White” – with the liveries dressing KTM’s 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO platform.
The schemes accompany “an even further expanded carbon package” dressing dash and connector covers, the triangular covers for the rear bodywork and an additional swingarm cover, with the whole caboodle setting owners back by around €41,930, or around $44,000 USD.
By the way, the above pricepoint accompanies additional accessories, including the following:
- A tailor-made indoor cover, complete with the Masterpiece Edition logo
- A floor mat in BRABUS 1300 R design, complete with the Masterpiece Edition logo
- Keys in an exclusive carbon box complete with the Masterpiece Edition logo
For the fifty lucky riders that get their hands on this bike, there will be fifty exclusive guided tours of the BRABUS Manufaktur in Bottrop – a final little “thank you” from the brand as we say goodbye to this brilliant hyper-naked bike.
