The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke R: The Beast
Contents
The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke R was designed and built with exactly one objective in mind: utter domination of the naked sport bike field. Why else would you nickname your top model bike as “The Beast?” Originally released in 2014, and updated in 2017, the Super Duke R continues to be an extremely popular bike in the 2021 lineup, as there are many that respect and revel in the lean, mean, almost pure streetfighter look of the bike.
Powered by KTM’s now-legendary LC8 V-twin, it uses 1,301cc’s, 8 titanium valves, and new top-feed injectors mounted in 56mm dual throttle bodies to generate a staggering 177 HP and 106 lb-ft of torque. Mounted as a stressed part of the bike’s steel alloy frame, it can send the Beast from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.7 seconds and will do 0 to 124 MPH in under 8 seconds.
The Austrian company recognizes that if you’re going to be going that fast, you need some serious gear to slow down with. KTM shows that they understand by fitting twin 320 mm floating disc Brembo brakes at the front, with 4 piston calipers. The rear is handled by a 240 mm disc with a two piston caliper. These are a special part developed with cooperation from Brembo, one of KTM’s racing partners, and are the biggest brakes fitted to a KTM road bike.
As well, being the halo model for the Duke lineup, and by extension all of KTM, the 1290 Super Duke R got a special gift card for the “ooh, shiny!” aisle in KTM’s parts shop. It has a Keihin Engine Management System (racing team partner), with two ignition circuits, electronic cruise control, and throttle-by-wire control. It has a special version of the Bosch 9.1 ABS control system, with cornering ABS and a special supermoto ABS profile. It has a hydraulically actuated, PASC slipper clutch with quickshifter.
And, as KTM simply wants to get you onto the bike and riding, it uses a proximity card as the key, instead of a physical key. All you need to do is straddle the bike with the card in your pocket, and the bike will wake up as it detects itself supporting some weight, and off you go from there.
The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke R starts at $18,699 USD / $19,999 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke R in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $18,699 USD / $19,999 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Proximity card detection
- Electronic cruise control
- Special version of Bosch’s dual-zone ABS system
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 1,301cc 75 degree, liquid cooled, 8 valve (titanium) V-twin
- Horsepower: 177 HP
- Torque: 106 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Approx 430 lbs (Approx 200 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,301cc 75 degree, liquid cooled, 8 valve (titanium) V-twin
|Power
|177 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|71 mm x 108 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS with RBW and cruise control, double ignition
|Fuel System
|Injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 3 oil pumps
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|PASC (TM) slipper clutch, hydraulically actuated
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|525 X-Ring
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP APEX 48
|Suspension Rear
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Brakes Front
|320 mm
|Brakes Rear
|240 mm
|Tires Front
|Tires Rear
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|9.2 L
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Curb Weight
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
No Comment