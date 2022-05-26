A Brabus 1300 for ‘Design Concept Airbus Explorer’

A design concept for a luxury superjet has just chosen the iconic Brabus 1300R as the unit of choice to deck out their Adventure Lounge – and we’ve got to say, an airplane’s centerpiece has never looked so pretty.

The Airbus Explorer is a new concept based on the Airbus A330, which Rideapart states costs roughly $250 million on its own. Designed to bring the absolute pinnacle of luxury to the private aeronautical market, the main feature (for us) is the Brabus-inspired space created for vehicles after tootling about the topography proper.

The Brabus Adventure Lounge in the Airbus Explorer. Photo courtesy of Runway Girl.

“In collaboration with world renowned luxury mobility brand BRABUS, a special Adventure Lounge has been designed in the rear part of the lower deck, which can already be viewed from the main deck through a glass floor,” explains the creator of the Explorer, Lufthansa Technik.

“Vehicles can be stored here for discovery tours after landing. The new BRABUS 1300R models are not only housed here, but also attractively presented.”

A peek into the Brabus Adventure Lounge via the see-through floor. Photo courtesy of Runway Girl.

“Passengers can easily access the BRABUS Adventure Lounge from the main deck via a convenient staircase. The EXPLORER design features the first and strictly limited BRABUS motorcycle, the BRABUS 1300R, which was created in collaboration with leading Austrian motorcycle experts KTM.”

The Adventure Lounge is designed to carry any sort of vehicle, though the Brabus 1300R’s position definitely makes the ultimate advert. Photo courtesy of The National.

The Brabus 1300R was debuted back in February of last year, where the machine’s 154-unit fleet sold out shortly thereafter… in under two minutes, actually (beat that, LiveWire Del Mar).

With the 1300R sporting DNA from KTM’s range-topping Super Duke Evo and 2020’s limited-edition Super Duke RR (that means a feisty 1.301cc V-twin engine capable of yanking out 180hp @ 9.500rpm and a clickable 140Nm @ 8.000rpm with the whole bike weighing in at 205kg wet), KTM and Brabus’s brainchild continues to set the bar for quality, exclusivity and downright sexiness.

The concept rendering of the upper lounge section of the Airbus Explorer’s plans. Photo courtesy of The National.

What do you think? Drop a comment below, subscribe to our newsletter for more updates, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.